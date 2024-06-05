C# Fullstack Developer

Are you looking to work for a US based remote position for a Senior Full Stack C#.Net who has a good eye for design as well as an ability to work in the full stack
Then this role is for you!!
- Strong knowledge of software design concepts and best practices
- Expert knowledge of C#, .Net Core AND Angular 2+
- In-depth knowledge of databases such as PostgreSQL and MongoDB
- At least 6 years of experience in Software Development is required
- Degree preferred- Bachelors Degree in Computer Science or related field preferred
- SA citizens only
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .NET
- Angular
- SQL