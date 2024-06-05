C# Fullstack Developer

Jun 5, 2024

Are you looking to work for a US based remote position for a Senior Full Stack C#.Net who has a good eye for design as well as an ability to work in the full stack

Then this role is for you!!

  • Strong knowledge of software design concepts and best practices
  • Expert knowledge of C#, .Net Core AND Angular 2+
  • In-depth knowledge of databases such as PostgreSQL and MongoDB
  • At least 6 years of experience in Software Development is required
  • Degree preferred- Bachelors Degree in Computer Science or related field preferred
  • SA citizens only

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .NET
  • Angular
  • SQL

