CRO Growth Marketer & Project Manager at Donorbox – Remote Remote

About Donorbox

Donorbox is a leading fundraising platform and donor management system for nonprofit organizations. Our mission is to accelerate positive impact worldwide by helping nonprofits become highly effective at raising funds and managing their supporter base. Since 2014, we have powered more than 80,000 global organizations to raise over $2B in donations. ??

Our fast-growing company is profitable and bootstrapped with a healthy run rate. We have a fully distributed and diverse 110-person team based in 10+ states and 20+ countries.

??In 2023, Donorbox achieved the Leader status in Nonprofit and was recognized for Best Functionality & Features in Fundraising by GetApp. We’re proud of what we do, and our product reflects it!

The Role

Do you thrive on finding creative solutions to complex problems? Are you obsessed with user experience and hacking growth at every turn? Do you get a kick out of managing projects and leading teams to success? If so, we want you!

This is a unique opportunity to combine your love for data-driven optimization, creative experimentation, and project management expertise to help us and our nonprofit clients.

Responsibilities

Conversion & Activation Rate Optimization:

Analyze user behavior and identify opportunities to improve the user experience and conversion rates across our website and onboarding email sequence.

Analyze data from GA4, Hotjar & Active Campaign to run CRO experiments such as A/B tests, copy & design iterations, surveys, etc. to optimize the performance of our website and onboarding sequence.

Collaborate with design and development teams to create new landing pages as needed, implement changes and continuously improve user experience.

Project Management:

Manage multiple marketing and CRO projects concurrently, ensuring they stay on track and deliver results.

Manage the workflow of our in-house creative team (Video, Copywriting & Design). From taking in-house client briefs to monitoring the execution of the execution and ensuring all projects are completed on time and within budget.

Work effectively with cross-functional teams (Copywriting, Video, Design & Web Development) to achieve project goals.

Create reports at the end of projects to determine ROI and performance of the in-house creative team.

Qualifications & Experience

3+ years of experience in Project Management, Growth Marketing, Growth Hacking, Landing Page Optimization, CRO, or a related field.

Proven track record of driving successful growth initiatives.

Strong analytical skills and experience with A/B testing tools and data analysis platforms. (Google analytics & Hotjar is essential)

Excellent communication, collaboration, and project management skills.

Creative, conscientious and resourceful, with a passion for solving problems and thinking outside the box.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Bonus points for experience in the creative industry.

Details

Fully remote

Must be based out of India or South Africa

Salary: $1500-$2000 USD/month

Benefits & Perks

Fully remote work from the comfort of your home

Eligibility for employee equity plan (stock options)

Reimbursement package for home office expenses, up to $1.5k

Health insurance premium reimbursements, up to 75% for you and your family

Generous time off policy of 21 days (birthday included ??), 8 holidays of your choice, and 2 paid volunteer days

Wellness program with fitness and mindfulness classes

Love your work and our mission of serving nonprofits!

The Application Process

We have 5 stages:

Apply here and fill out our questions to tell us about you!

Prescreen Call with Talent Acquisition Associate

Interview with Hiring Manager

Assignment

Final Interview

If this sounds like the right role for you, please apply on our Job Board and let us know why. We look forward to hearing from you!

