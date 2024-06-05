DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Are you passionate about DevOps and looking for your next challenge? We’re seeking a DevOps Engineer to join our [Email Address Removed] a member of our team, you’ll play a key role in implementing DevOps best practices, automating processes, and optimizing our development and deployment pipelines.

What you’ll do:

Incidents and Queries Provide Level 2 support on internal systems and external integration incidents and queries. Taking ownership of application and software issues, and working with our Development Teams to resolve more advanced issues when necessary. Perform advanced root cause analysis on incidents with comprehensive resolution.

Service requests Configure and maintain in-house schedules and scripting. Ensure delivery of application solutions meets the needs of the business, ensuring the agility and flexibility of solutions to cater to future business demands. Effectively manage the integration, manageability, and sustainability of hosted or procured system applications. Apply governance and compliance principles to protect the interest of RCS e.g. management of risks, internal controls, security management, etc. Ensure effective 3-month planning for own area of responsibility- ensuring the alignment to the business strategies and the 1-year IT plan.

Maintenance and Improvement Maintained system components and ensure reliable deployment of new features. Automate and implement processes. Provide value to the business by providing appropriate input regarding the ‘best use’ of technology. Effectively manage the design (technical specs), building, manageability, and sustainability of ‘in-house’ applications (SDLC, change control, capacity and performance planning, etc.) and components.

Standby Rotational after-hours support duty is required to ensure the stability of critical business systems and processes. Contribute to regular system patching.



Your Expertise:

A relevant tertiary IT degree/diploma or equivalent.

4+ years’ experience with Microsoft Communication Foundation (MCF).

4+ years’ experience with .NET (C#).

4+ years’ experience with TSQL (stored procedures etc.).

Experience with SSIS advantageous.

Experience in the following languages: ASP.net advantageous.

Experience in SSRS advantageous.

Experience with MS SharePoint is advantageous.

Experience in using Agile Methodology will be beneficial.

Exposure to System Architecture and Technical Design.

Experience in working with complex teams/environments, i.e. Multi-tier solutions (in-house and external partners).

Working knowledge of the financial services industry with experience in the retail sector is an advantage.

Personal Attributes:

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.

Confidence to express ideas as part of a team.

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position

Location: Cape Town (Hybrid)

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer-inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

