GIS Technician – Tzaneen

Westfalia Fruit Estate, situated in Tzaneen, has a permanentvacancy for a suitable qualified and experiencedGIS Technician.

Reporting to the Engineering Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for technical, engineering and administrative data collection, capturing, analysis and presentation. Technical and engineering data will include knowledge and use of GIS Survey equipment and software. Generation of topographic and aerial maps for various audit and farming operations such as irrigation designs, irrigation management, insect scouting, dam level management and electricity monitoring.

Qualifications/ Experience:

Certificate in use of Geographic Information systems data collection and mapping

Min 6 years hands-on experience of Planet GIS systems or similar systems

Use of GPS surveying equipment for irrigation and civil engineering purposes

Knowledge:

Use Planet GIS Software or similar to capture and manipulate spatial features, import GIS layers from external sources and organize and maintain GIS projects

Conduct topographic survey for irrigation design and civil works purposes using GPS survey equipment

Use of Model Maker software to manipulate survey data to generate contour maps and layouts for engineers

Computer literate and use of engineering software (Model Maker, GIS software, data collection software)

Ability to work with engineers, technicians, farmers, and artisans to ensure all products and systems requirements are considered

Project management i.e. scheduling, resource and time

Skills:

Good writing and speaking skills

Ability to interpret data gathered from various sources

Attention to detail, communication skills, and analyzation abilities

Creativity, project management skills, and a willingness to learn

Attitude & Behavior:

Must have integrity, initiative, energy, and drive

Be able to always meet deadlines and to work in a structured way under pressure

Have good analytical skills, be a strong leader and motivator

Good decision maker and planner

Good communication skills, be able to deal with a range of people i.e. farmers, contractors, suppliers, public and workforce

Salary:

The Company offers a Total Guaranteed Remuneration Package which comprises provident fund, insured benefits, medical aid, and an option to structure an annual bonus.

