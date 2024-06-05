GIS Technician – Tzaneen

Westfalia Fruit Estate, situated in Tzaneen, has a permanentvacancy for a suitable qualified and experiencedGIS Technician.
Reporting to the Engineering Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for technical, engineering and administrative data collection, capturing, analysis and presentation. Technical and engineering data will include knowledge and use of GIS Survey equipment and software. Generation of topographic and aerial maps for various audit and farming operations such as irrigation designs, irrigation management, insect scouting, dam level management and electricity monitoring.
Qualifications/ Experience:
- Certificate in use of Geographic Information systems data collection and mapping
- Min 6 years hands-on experience of Planet GIS systems or similar systems
- Use of GPS surveying equipment for irrigation and civil engineering purposes
Knowledge:
- Use Planet GIS Software or similar to capture and manipulate spatial features, import GIS layers from external sources and organize and maintain GIS projects
- Conduct topographic survey for irrigation design and civil works purposes using GPS survey equipment
- Use of Model Maker software to manipulate survey data to generate contour maps and layouts for engineers
- Computer literate and use of engineering software (Model Maker, GIS software, data collection software)
- Ability to work with engineers, technicians, farmers, and artisans to ensure all products and systems requirements are considered
- Project management i.e. scheduling, resource and time
Skills:
- Good writing and speaking skills
- Ability to interpret data gathered from various sources
- Attention to detail, communication skills, and analyzation abilities
- Creativity, project management skills, and a willingness to learn
Attitude & Behavior:
- Must have integrity, initiative, energy, and drive
- Be able to always meet deadlines and to work in a structured way under pressure
- Have good analytical skills, be a strong leader and motivator
- Good decision maker and planner
- Good communication skills, be able to deal with a range of people i.e. farmers, contractors, suppliers, public and workforce
Salary:
- The Company offers a Total Guaranteed Remuneration Package which comprises provident fund, insured benefits, medical aid, and an option to structure an annual bonus.
Desired Skills:
- GIS
- Technician
- Tzaneen