Global GPU market set to reach $274bn by 2029

The GPU market value will surpass $274-billion by 2029, representing a 33,2 % CAGR from 2024, according to Stocklytics.com.

Currently, the GPU market is worth over $65 billion, up from $43 billion in 2023, underscoring the immense growth potential in the industry.

The site’s financial analyst Edith Reads comments: “The GPU market is witnessing a remarkable bloom, primarily attributed to the high demand for specialized processors adept at managing 2D and 3D graphics.

“The advancement of AI technologies and the thriving gaming industry have also contributed to its astounding growth. With AI and gaming future projects on full throttle, the GPU market is set for unparalleled success.

“Mobile GPUs have become the latest in-demand stock, driving the graphics processor market. Consequently, big tech giants like Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi are battling to outdo each other in 5G smartphone manufacturing, which boosts GPU sales and enhances the market’s reputation.”