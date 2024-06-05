Integration Engineer at FLOW 3

Intermediate Integration Engineer
Monthly CTC: R40K – R55K
As an Integration Engineer, you’ll be responsible for delivering integration solutions built on THE COMPANY our direct clients. You’re someone who understands databases and API’s and has dabbled in the odd bit of scripting. You enjoy working with people, have great communication skills and your time management is top notch.
Responsibilities
- Configuring endpoint access for customer apps & services (test and production environments)
- Iterative implementation of solutions using THE COMPANIES by visually building out integrations
- Engage with clients to help them QA the solution and bring it to production readiness
- Occasional support of THE COMPANIES partners where assistance is needed on more complex scenarios
- Strong candidates have a growth path to progress to a Projects Lead role
Qualifications and Experience
- Prior experience scoping software and/or diagnosing software issues (for example you may have worked as a BA or software tester)
- Sufficient technical background to understand principles such as HTTP, SQL databases, Filesystems, FTP, REST, SOAP
- SQL database or relational database skills
- Some scripting experience is helpful (language is not relevant)
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field very helpful
Desired Skills:
- HTTP
- SQL databases
- Filesystems
- FTP
- REST
- SOAP
- COMPUTER SCIENCE
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- MEDICAL AID
- PROVIDENT FUND
- HOME FIBRE
- COMPANY LAPTOP