INTERMEDIATE SOFTWARE ENGINEER – Western Cape Die Wingerd

Intermediate Software Engineer

As a Software Engineer, you’ll be responsible for working on our integration platform across the .NET 6/7 backend and/or web app front-end (Typescript, React). You have a solid track record of up to 5 years prior engineering experience and proven ability to debug complex code.

Responsibilities

Core platform sub-systems built on .NET 8

GitHub integration to enable our customers to manage their workflows like code

Stream-based messaging to support millions of rows or TB of payload

Baking .NET assemblies from YAML workflow definitions

Development of connectors that leverage streams/iterators in and streams/iterators out

Azure service integration including Key Vault and Storage

OpenID Connect integration for Microsoft, Google and others

YAML deployment pipelines under Azure DevOps

SVG-based visual designer

Qualifications & Experience

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or related field

5 years development experience in either C# or JS

SQL database or relational database skills

Desired Skills:

DEVELOPMENT IN C# OR js

SQL

AZURE DEV OPS

.NET 6/7 backend and/or web app front-end (Typescript

C# or JS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position