INTERMEDIATE SOFTWARE ENGINEER – Western Cape Die Wingerd

Jun 5, 2024

Intermediate Software Engineer

As a Software Engineer, you’ll be responsible for working on our integration platform across the .NET 6/7 backend and/or web app front-end (Typescript, React). You have a solid track record of up to 5 years prior engineering experience and proven ability to debug complex code.

Responsibilities

  • Core platform sub-systems built on .NET 8
  • GitHub integration to enable our customers to manage their workflows like code
  • Stream-based messaging to support millions of rows or TB of payload
  • Baking .NET assemblies from YAML workflow definitions
  • Development of connectors that leverage streams/iterators in and streams/iterators out
  • Azure service integration including Key Vault and Storage
  • OpenID Connect integration for Microsoft, Google and others
  • YAML deployment pipelines under Azure DevOps
  • SVG-based visual designer

Qualifications & Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or related field
  • 5 years development experience in either C# or JS
  • SQL database or relational database skills

Desired Skills:

  • DEVELOPMENT IN C# OR js
  • SQL
  • AZURE DEV OPS
  • .NET 6/7 backend and/or web app front-end (Typescript
  • C# or JS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

