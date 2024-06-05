INTERMEDIATE SOFTWARE ENGINEER – Western Cape The Wines

Monthly CTC: R60K – R75K
As a Software Engineer, you’ll be responsible for working on our integration platform across the .NET 6/7 backend and/or web app front-end (Typescript, React). You have a solid track record of up to 5 years prior engineering experience and proven ability to debug complex code.
Responsibilities
- Core platform sub-systems built on .NET 8
- GitHub integration to enable our customers to manage their workflows like code
- Stream-based messaging to support millions of rows or TB of payload
- Baking .NET assemblies from YAML workflow definitions
- Development of connectors that leverage streams/iterators in and streams/iterators out
- Azure service integration including Key Vault and Storage
- OpenID Connect integration for Microsoft, Google and others
- YAML deployment pipelines under Azure DevOps
- SVG-based visual designer
Qualifications & Experience
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or related field
- 5 years development experience in either C# or JS
- SQL database or relational database skills
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .NET8
- GITHUB INTEGRATION
- STREAM BASED MESSGING
- AZURE SERVICE INTEGRATION
- YAML DEPLOYMENT
- SVG VISUAL DESIGNER
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree