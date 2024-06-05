ITC Support Technician (CH990) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client, a medium-sized Engineering company based in, [URL Removed] specialising in the design, development, integration, implementation and support of complex hardware and software systems across the globe 24×7.

Primarily based in Stellenbosch, South Africa, we seek to employ an ICT Support Technician at our main office to join the IT Department. The incumbent will primarily provide support for personnel and their related work equipment and services and other ICT infrastructure services of the company during office and standby hours.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provide technical support to in person, telephone and email requests from users for all ICT servers, hardware, software and associated peripherals.

Technical support includes software troubleshooting, hardware troubleshooting, WIFI/VPN connectivity troubleshooting and peripherals such as printers troubleshooting.

Generation and update of tickets within the IT Support Ticket system utility for the purpose of tracking open support issues. This includes documenting the progress and outcome of high-impact support calls and contributing to the root cause analysis process.

Pro-actively providing information to users on the progress of outstanding support calls, including procurement requests.

Monitoring Systems Health and continuity locally and remotely, in and after hours, for the purposes of continuity.

ICT user hardware and software asset tracking.

General IT Infrastructure support.

Maintenance of the Network Infrastructure, including Hardware troubleshooting, LAN/WAN troubleshooting, as well as. Network and Internet access.

Managing Access Control systems including: Access Control System management/maintenance, Access Control System enrolments, Alarm System Administrator.

Coordination with response, callouts to premises on response and lock up when needed.

Fire Safety System administration.

Providing assistance with the pre-deployment testing of general systems before installation and commissioning.

Providing assistance with commissioning, including new hardware.

Ordering and Asset Management of ICT Equipment.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE (minimum):

A 3-year tertiary qualification (CTU, Centurion Academy, a University of Technology e.g., CPUT, etc.)

One or more of the following courses: A+, N+, MCSE, Cisco CCNA, RHSE. International certification would be advantageous

A minimum of 5 years relevant experience

SKILLS / EXPERIENCE / COMPETENCIES & TECHNOLOGIES:

Microsoft Office Suite

Microsoft Exchange Server, WSUS, AD

Backup technologies (Altaro, Arc Server, Tape drives)

Infrastructure Monitoring Software (e.g., PRTG, Nagios, SolarWinds, etc.)

Experience in the installation and troubleshooting of one or more of the following Operating Systems and Applications: Windows 10, Mac Operating systems, Windows & SQL Server 2008 – 2019, Linux etc.

Must have at least midlevel knowledge of routing, switching, IP addressing & FW rules.

Network Cabling and Crimping.

Proven telephonic and onsite support history.

Willingness to travel internationally.

Desired skills (advantageous) Experience with virtualization technologies – Hyper-V, VMware, Proxmox. Ubiquity and Mikrotik technologies. Network switch administration. Polycom Video Conferencing technologies. NVR / DVR camera technologies. Python, PowerShell, and other scripting skills.



PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Have analytical problem-solving skills.

Be able to work as part of a diverse team with different skills.

Be able to self-manage, especially when operating alone with remote support.

Have excellent communications skills.

Have a need to continuously upskill.

Have a “can do” attitude to any type of work that needs to be done.

Be able to balance work and life.

WHAT WE OFFER

Above market related remuneration.

Great personal and career development opportunities.

Working with cutting edge technologies.

Great work atmosphere.

Excellent coffee.

General

The position also involves after hours work including remote work.

It is a full-time, onsite / office-based position with a probationary period.

Desired Skills:

Access Control

Customer Support

Hardware

IT Infrastructure

Networking

Printing

Software

Learn more/Apply for this position