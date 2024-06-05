ITERMEDIATE SUPPORT ENGINEER at FLOWGEAR 1

Intermediate Support Engineer
Monthly CTC: R30K – R 45K
As a Support Engineer, you’ll be responsible for providing technical support to our customers. You’re someone who has worked with databases, built a few Postman collections and done some scripting in Bash, PowerShell or VBScript. You enjoy working with people, have great communication skills and your time management is top notch.
Responsibilities
- Respond to customer inquiries via email, phone, and live chat in a professional and courteous manner
- Troubleshoot and resolve customer issues related to our platform
- Document and track customer inquiries and resolutions in our ticketing system
- Collaborate with the development team and projects team to escalate complex issues and ensure timely resolution
- Proactively identify and suggest solutions to improve the customer experience
- Stay up to date on the latest developments and features of our platform
Qualifications and Experience
- 2+ years of experience in technical support, preferably in a SaaS environment
- Strong technical knowledge of cloud computing and web-based applications
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to work independently and in a fast-paced environment
- Familiarity with ticketing systems, particularly ConnectWise Manage is helpful
- Experience with SQL and scripting a plus
Desired Skills:
- SAAS
- POSTMENT COLLECTIONS
- BASH POWERSHELL
- VBSCRIPT