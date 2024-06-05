Junior Azure Developer

Looking for an exceptional candidate with the below:

At least 2 years + experience doing .NET, C# Development.

Advanced .NET platform knowledge.

Experience with Microsoft web technologies:o Blazor o Web API.o API Gateway – Ocelot for Micro Services will be advantageous.

Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework (Entity Frameworks).

Language integrated query (LINQ) will be advantageous.

Reflection (objects that describe assemblies, modules, and types) will be advantageous.

Experience in domain driven design (DDD).

Experience in test driven development (TDD

Qualifications

Azure certification (Advantageous)

Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma. (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Desired Skills:

Blazor

.Net

C#

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

We are a major VISA processor in CEMEA, providing core banking capabilities and financial services software to a significant portion of South Africa’s clearing banks.

Processing substantial transaction flows monthly, we are embarking on a modernization journey to expand services, modernize core functions, and build an Open API Platform.

Join our team if you excel in applying engineering principles to modern technology and architecture, tackling complexity, and simplifying design and execution. We seek team players who love to learn and teach others.

