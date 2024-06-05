Mobile Application Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is on the lookout for a dynamic Mobile Application Developer, this is a Hybrid position.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience overall.

BSc/ BTech or National Dip

Flutter

Dart

Laravel

AWS Cloud Services

UI/UX Design

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

