.NET Junior Application Developer at Accenture – Gauteng Midrand

Job Description – .NET Junior Application Developer

Career Level 12

Location: Centurion, Pretoria, South Africa

Hybrid working: 3 days at the client’s office

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services in strategy and consulting, interactive, technology and operations, with digital capabilities across all of these services.

We believe in inclusion and supporting the whole person. Our core values comprise of Stewardship, Best People, Client Value Creation, One Global Network, Respect for the Individual and Integrity. Year after year, Accenture is recognized worldwide not just for business performance but for inclusion and diversity too.

“Across the globe, one thing is universally true of the people of Accenture: We care deeply about what we do and the impact we have with our clients and with the communities in which we work and live. It is personal to all of us.” – Julie Sweet, Accenture CEO

Your responsibilities will include:

Working with team members to gather and interpret user/system requirements into design specifications

Designing, building, assembling, and configuring application or technical architecture components using business requirements and technical programming standards

Developing system specifications and interfaces for complex components

Implementing and setting security and data direction for the coding work

Leading code and quality management reviews

Architecting the development strategy for applications and components

Ensuring smooth communication from/ to the technical architects.

As a .Net Developer you will:

efficiently code, debug and unit test simple to moderate programs

develop and or modify existing programs on a Supply Chain system

compile designs for simple to moderate programs

Prepare complete system documentation in programming, testing and release phases of the system development life cycle

Qualifications

The following skills and experience are essential for this role:

Three years relevant industry related tertiary qualification

Minimum 3 years working experience in Microsoft .NET framework (MVC and ASP)

Knowledge of C# programming language

About Accenture

We combine unmatched experience and specialized capabilities across more than 40 industries – powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. With 509,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture brings continuous innovation to help clients improve their performance and build lasting value across their enterprises.

Visit us at [URL Removed] is an equal opportunities employer and encourages applications from all sections of society and does not discriminate on grounds of race, religion, or belief, ethnic or national origin, disability, age, citizenship, marital, domestic, or civil partnership status, sexual orientation, or gender identity, or any other basis as protected by applicable law.

Locations

Midrand, Potsdam

Learn more/Apply for this position