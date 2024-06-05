Portfolio Implementation Specialist

Passionate about investments and seeking a rewarding career in fiduciary asset management? We have an exciting opportunity for a Portfolio Implementation Specialist in our Fixed Interest team. This role will provide administrative, procedural and risk management support to the Investment team, particularly the Portfolio Managers (PMs), ensuring you’re part of a collaborative and successful team.

1. Gaining and maintaining knowledge of all fund mandates, definitions and notes.

2. Generating the portfolio exposure reports:

Preparing daily/weekly exposure and other relevant risk reports for PMs; and

Driving projects to enhance/automate/expand existing reports and daily interaction with PMs.

3. Generating the house-view trade implementation calculations:

Managing and implementing house-view trade calculations;

Over time, creating systems to ensure that the house-view trade calculations process occurs quickly and succinctly across all funds;

Loading transactions in Decalog (transitioning to Charles River [CRIMS] in 2023); and

Assisting in the automation of the fair allocation project, with the aim of assisting analysts with all trade allocations.

4. Managing the cash management function:

Monitoring fund cash positions and preventing overdrafts; and

Following standing instructions to correct potential overdraft positions.

5. Generating the fund rebalance calculations:

Rebalancing bond carve-out portfolios for inflows and outflows; and

Assisting with the rebalancing of interest rate risk exposures across all funds on a regular basis.

6. Maintaining the counterparty client list linked to GMRA and ISDA master agreements.

7. Preparing monthly and/or ad-hoc risk reports for the Investment Executive Committee.

8. Providing back-up with the following:

Assisting, and in some cases, running, with selected projects affecting the Investment team;

Attending the Project Forum and Operations Committee meetings when required;

Engaging with the Specialist Investment Administration team on the needs of the

Fixed Interest team as they relate to Infostore on a regular basis; and

Assisting the Business Development team with ad-hoc client requests.

Skills, know-how and experience:

Specific knowledge of fixed income instruments, their valuation and how to administer these instruments;

Risk management of fixed income assets and funds;

Understanding of equity and bonds;

Ability to use systems like Infostore and Decalog/CRIMS;

Knowledge on fixed interested and how to calculate;

Knowledge of financial mathematics and statistics; and

High-level knowledge of Advanced MS Excel and/or coding skills.

Technical/ professional qualifications:

BCom or similar qualification in Mathematics; and

Post graduate qualification or study towards one would be advantageous (e.g. Honours degree or CFA).

Key behaviours and competencies:

Strong analytical skills;

High attention to detail;

Collaboration and teamwork;

Adaptability;

Self-motivation/discipline and diligence;

Demonstrable drive, purpose and initiative;

Curiosity and willingness to learn;

Excellent verbal and written communication skills; and

Excellent planning and organising skills.

Desired Skills:

Time Management

Critical Thinking

Spreadsheet software

Judgment and Decision Making

Active Listening

Tax preparation software

Accounting Software

