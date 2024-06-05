Project Manager

Our client is currently seeking a highly skilled and motivated Project Manager to join their team in Centurion. As a Project Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for overseeing and managing all aspects of construction projects, from conception to completion. Will be required to work closely with clients, subcontractors, and other team members to ensure that projects are delivered on time, within budget, and to the highest quality standards.

Minimum Requirements:-

Bachelor’s Degree in Construction Management, Engineering, or related field

QS in trade with Pr CPM registration (highly advantageous)

Minimum 5 years of experience in project management in the Construction industry

Risk management experience

Proven track record of successfully managing multiple projects simultaneously

Strong knowledge of construction processes, techniques, and materials

Strong understanding of building services including design principles, method statements, inspection test plans, risk assessments, commissioning, and handover requirements

Duties:-

Plan, organize, and manage construction projects from start to finish

Develop and maintain project schedules, budgets, and resource allocations

Coordinate with clients to understand project requirements and expectations

Select and manage subcontractors and suppliers

Carryout toolbox talks as required to sub-contractors

Monitor project progress and ensure that work is being completed according to specifications and timelines

Identify and resolve any issues or conflicts that may arise during the project

Communicate project updates and progress to stakeholders

Ensure compliance with all safety and building regulations

Implementing of project Health & Safety strategies – ensure the highest consideration is given when complying with current regulations and specific client requirements and that these are adhered to and maintained by all team members and contractors

Coordinating with the management of the trade-to-trade handover process

Managing snagging and de-snagging process

Conduct regular site visits and inspections to ensure quality control

Complete accurate project materials take off as allocated by the project procurement process

Prepare and present project reports to management and clients

Skills:-

Excellent time management and organizational skills

Strong leadership and communication skills

Ability to work well under pressure and meet tight deadlines

Ability to influence and drive positive attitudes and behaviours with regards to site health and safety

Proficient in Project Management software and Microsoft Office Suite

Knowledge of local building and construction codes and regulations

If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Budgeting

Construction

Health and Safety Compliance

Material Control

Progress Reporting

Project Management

Reporting

