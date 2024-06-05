Project Manager – Gauteng Centurion

Our client is currently seeking a highly skilled and motivated Project Manager to join their team in Centurion. As a Project Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for overseeing and managing all aspects of construction projects, from conception to completion. Will be required to work closely with clients, subcontractors, and other team members to ensure that projects are delivered on time, within budget, and to the highest quality standards.
Minimum Requirements:-
- Bachelor’s Degree in Construction Management, Engineering, or related field
- QS in trade with Pr CPM registration (highly advantageous)
- Minimum 5 years of experience in project management in the Construction industry
- Risk management experience
- Proven track record of successfully managing multiple projects simultaneously
- Strong knowledge of construction processes, techniques, and materials
- Strong understanding of building services including design principles, method statements, inspection test plans, risk assessments, commissioning, and handover requirements
Duties:-
- Plan, organize, and manage construction projects from start to finish
- Develop and maintain project schedules, budgets, and resource allocations
- Coordinate with clients to understand project requirements and expectations
- Select and manage subcontractors and suppliers
- Carryout toolbox talks as required to sub-contractors
- Monitor project progress and ensure that work is being completed according to specifications and timelines
- Identify and resolve any issues or conflicts that may arise during the project
- Communicate project updates and progress to stakeholders
- Ensure compliance with all safety and building regulations
- Implementing of project Health & Safety strategies – ensure the highest consideration is given when complying with current regulations and specific client requirements and that these are adhered to and maintained by all team members and contractors
- Coordinating with the management of the trade-to-trade handover process
- Managing snagging and de-snagging process
- Conduct regular site visits and inspections to ensure quality control
- Complete accurate project materials take off as allocated by the project procurement process
- Prepare and present project reports to management and clients
Skills:-
- Excellent time management and organizational skills
- Strong leadership and communication skills
- Ability to work well under pressure and meet tight deadlines
- Ability to influence and drive positive attitudes and behaviours with regards to site health and safety
- Proficient in Project Management software and Microsoft Office Suite
- Knowledge of local building and construction codes and regulations
If you are interested in this position, please email your CV + supporting documentation to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
