SAP ABAP Developer (Expert) 0742

Jun 5, 2024

SAP ABAP Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience in the following module: SAP ABAP
  • Problem Solving capabilities
  • Ability to work as part of a team with the Agile Working Methodology
  • Level 1 process integration knowledge across multiple SAP Modules.
  • Level 1 technical (incl. infrastructure) integration knowledge across multiple technologies.
  • SAP S/4 HANA
  • Ability to work independently as well interdependently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.
  • Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users.
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.
  • Willingness to engage foreign customers and be sensitive to possible language barriers & culture differences.
  • Above-board work ethics
  • Willingness and ability to work on weekends and public holidays on implementation and operations (IT Support) related tasks.
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Willing and able to travel internationally

QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:

  • 5-8 years of DevOps (Operations, configuration/development) experience in commercial/and/or retail end user IT applications
  • Relevant Programming Language or SAP certification
  • Experience in Logistics

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • SAP ABAP
  • S4HANA
  • Development

