SAP ABAP Developer (Expert) 0742

SAP ABAP Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience in the following module: SAP ABAP
- Problem Solving capabilities
- Ability to work as part of a team with the Agile Working Methodology
- Level 1 process integration knowledge across multiple SAP Modules.
- Level 1 technical (incl. infrastructure) integration knowledge across multiple technologies.
- SAP S/4 HANA
- Ability to work independently as well interdependently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.
- Willingness to engage foreign customers and be sensitive to possible language barriers & culture differences.
- Above-board work ethics
- Willingness and ability to work on weekends and public holidays on implementation and operations (IT Support) related tasks.
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Willing and able to travel internationally
QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:
- 5-8 years of DevOps (Operations, configuration/development) experience in commercial/and/or retail end user IT applications
- Relevant Programming Language or SAP certification
- Experience in Logistics
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- SAP ABAP
- S4HANA
- Development