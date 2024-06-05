Senior C# Full Stack Developer with Mobile – Remote Remote

Senior C# Full Stack Developer with Mobile

A leadership team that values autonomy!

The successful candidate will be working in a dynamic and constantly evolving environment driven by technological advancements and the continuous development of company IP and products. We are seeking a highly productive and motivated individual, proficient in a range of relevant technologies, with a proven track record of successfully completing projects using .NET, Xamarin or MAUI, and SQL. Experience with SAP integration is a plus.

The ideal candidate should stay abreast of innovations and advancements in development tools and programming techniques. They will be expected to work collaboratively within a team, provide guidance to team members, and adhere to best coding practices and standards.

DESIRED EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATION

– Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology

– Relevant .NET or related IT development qualifications

– Experience with MVM and/or MVVM

– A minimum of 7 years’ experience in the following areas:

– Strong software development experience with .NET, SQL, MAUI, and Web Services

– REST API or similar experience

– Formal projects utilizing tools such as Git or TFS

– SAP integration experience (advantageous)

– Conducting requirements gathering, design, and hands-on development

– Developing large-scale, cutting-edge applications

– Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a focus on innovative solutions

– Excellent communication skills

– Experience with Agile software development and SCRUM methodologies

– Ability to work under pressure and effectively manage client expectations

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

This role, within a flat organizational structure, requires both leadership skills and technical expertise, as well as a willingness to undertake tasks from solution design to core functionality development.

Key responsibilities include:

– Conducting code reviews

– Performing functional and technical testing

– Designing and maintaining solution architecture

– Training and mentoring other developers

– Creating and implementing backend and frontend components and services

– Developing high-quality, production-ready code in an agile environment

– Collaborating closely with the product team to build new features and enhance products

– Understanding requirements and adhering to coding standards

– Enforcing coding governance

– Providing input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality and accuracy of specifications for development requirements

– Fixing bugs

– Developing in C# and MAUI

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

C#

Mobile

Senior Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position