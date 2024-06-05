Senior Front End Developer

Looking a Senior Developer with at least 5 – 6 years as a Front-end Developer or a similar role working, with the following technologies:
- React Native
- TypeScript
- C#
- JavaScript
- Experience with SQL Server beneficial
- Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components
- Azure exposure beneficial
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
- .NET Core will be advantageous
- Restful service experience beneficial
Desired Skills:
- React Native
- TypeScript
- C#
- SQL
- DevOps
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
We are a major VISA processor in CEMEA, providing core banking capabilities and financial services software to a significant portion of South Africa’s clearing banks.
Processing substantial transaction flows monthly, we are embarking on a modernization journey to expand services, modernize core functions, and build an Open API Platform.
Join our team if you excel in applying engineering principles to modern technology and architecture, tackling complexity, and simplifying design and execution. We seek team players who love to learn and teach others.