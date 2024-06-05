Senior Front End Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Looking a Senior Developer with at least 5 – 6 years as a Front-end Developer or a similar role working, with the following technologies:

React Native

TypeScript

C#

JavaScript

Experience with SQL Server beneficial

Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components

Azure exposure beneficial

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial

.NET Core will be advantageous

Restful service experience beneficial

Desired Skills:

React Native

TypeScript

C#

SQL

DevOps

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

We are a major VISA processor in CEMEA, providing core banking capabilities and financial services software to a significant portion of South Africa’s clearing banks.

Processing substantial transaction flows monthly, we are embarking on a modernization journey to expand services, modernize core functions, and build an Open API Platform.

Join our team if you excel in applying engineering principles to modern technology and architecture, tackling complexity, and simplifying design and execution. We seek team players who love to learn and teach others.

