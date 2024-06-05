Senior Project Manager at ALJ Recruitment – Gauteng Randburg

9 Months contract position
2 x Senior Project Managers required to lead and oversee the successful execution of strategic initiatives and projects within a dynamic and innovative environment. You will be instrumental in driving cross-functional collaboration, managing project timelines, budgets, and resources effectively. Your role involves ensuring the seamless delivery of projects that contribute to the growth and success by providing leadership in project management methodologies, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of entertainment delivery.
- Project Management
- Financial Management, Monitoring and Reporting (Where necessary as not all Projects carry budget)
Qualifications:
- A Post graduate Degree in Business Management, Project Management, or Information Technology
- Project Management qualifications (Required)
- Agile Certification/Qualifications (Advantageous)
Experience:
- A minimum of 8 -10 years project management
- Broadcast industry experience
- Knowledge of the OTT/VOD/SVOD environment
- Advanced understanding of systems design and solution architecture
Technical Competencies
- Project Management methodology (PMBOK/Prince2/Agile)
- Budget Development & Management
- Planning and scheduling (MS Projects or similar)
- Risk and Issue assessment and management
- Industry trends
- Business Acumen
- Relevant software and systems knowledge
- Information Technology concepts
- Stakeholder Management
- Communication Strategies
- Governance and Controls
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Financial Management
- Financial Reporting
- Monitoring
- Budget Management
- MS Project
- PMBOK
- Prince2
- Agile
- Risk Assessment
- Risk Management
- Software and Systems knowledge
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
A multinational media and entertainment group with principal operations in pay television, video entertainment, advertising and content security.