Senior Project Manager at ALJ Recruitment

9 Months contract position

2 x Senior Project Managers required to lead and oversee the successful execution of strategic initiatives and projects within a dynamic and innovative environment. You will be instrumental in driving cross-functional collaboration, managing project timelines, budgets, and resources effectively. Your role involves ensuring the seamless delivery of projects that contribute to the growth and success by providing leadership in project management methodologies, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of entertainment delivery.

Project Management

Financial Management, Monitoring and Reporting (Where necessary as not all Projects carry budget)

Qualifications:

A Post graduate Degree in Business Management, Project Management, or Information Technology

Project Management qualifications (Required)

Agile Certification/Qualifications (Advantageous)

Experience:

A minimum of 8 -10 years project management

Broadcast industry experience

Knowledge of the OTT/VOD/SVOD environment

Advanced understanding of systems design and solution architecture

Technical Competencies

Project Management methodology (PMBOK/Prince2/Agile)

Budget Development & Management

Planning and scheduling (MS Projects or similar)

Risk and Issue assessment and management

Industry trends

Business Acumen

Relevant software and systems knowledge

Information Technology concepts

Stakeholder Management

Communication Strategies

Governance and Controls

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Financial Management

Financial Reporting

Monitoring

Budget Management

MS Project

PMBOK

Prince2

Agile

Risk Assessment

Risk Management

Software and Systems knowledge

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

A multinational media and entertainment group with principal operations in pay television, video entertainment, advertising and content security.

