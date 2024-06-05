Senior Server Engineer

iOCO Infrastructure Services Invites You to Explore Possibilities. We are seeking a detail-oriented Senior Server Engineer to join our team in Pretoria. As a Senior Server Engineer you’ll play a critical role in ensuring the stability, security, and performance of the organization’s server infrastructure, enabling efficient operations and supporting business objectives.

What you’ll do:

Ensure all systems are online, accessible and operating under correct load parameters defined by the client and operational team.

Complete and distribute Daily Check report across all supported environments.

Ensure all escalations are actioned and production is returned to a normal state within the SLA time frame.

Strong problem-solving skills – will be required to take the lead in a situation where there is a major outage

Limit the number of recurring / reopened calls to ensure that the user is satisfied with the service provision.

Monitoring and responding to alerts generated by the monitoring systems.

Managing remediation of calls within client defined SLA.

Ensure that no calls are over 10 working Days. Ensure that all calls over 10 working days are escalated to ensure closure. All calls to be regularly updated correctly with relevant details.

Ensure that all deadlines are met in accordance with deadlines set.

Adhere to both the Change Management Process and Incident Management Process.

Provide input into the SLA documentation monthly

Assist in troubleshooting all the supported tooling software technologies.

Conduct comparison checks to ensure hyper-visor software version compliance in environments.

Conduct research on emerging products, services, protocols, and standards in supported operating systems.

Assessing client’s infrastructure and applications against standards and best practice methods.

Performing the addition and removal of virtual machines in accordance with instructions given.

Configuring and managing user profile services / access roles on the hyper-visor.

Ensuring capacity management is adhered to for VM/Physical capacity.

Ensure security hardening policies are applied and updated as per the security policies of the client.

Ensure patch compliance levels are adhered to and assisting with troubleshooting of patch failures.

Assist in planning new deployments of hyper-visor systems in a client’s environment by ensure the correct specifications and recommendations for the solution is provided

Audit a client environment to ensure that it continuously meets standards and best practices.

Planning and deploying MS Active directory with MS exchange and upgrading from previous versions as well as Office 365 mail configurations will be advantageous.

Your expertise:

5+ Years OS and VMWare/HyperV experience

3+ Years AD and Exchange/O365 experience

5+ Years IT Experience

Experience with managing HP/Dell/EMC storage.

Qualifications required:

MCSE MCTIP

A+, N+

ITIL Foundation V3/4

HyperV/VMWare Certifications

VEEAM Backup Replicate

Cloud Technology Certifications (preferably VMWare and Azure)

Technical IT Qualification

HP/Dell/EMC/Pure Storage Hardware Data Centre Certifications

Zerto Systems Engineer

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Pretoria

Work environment: Hybrid (Onsite/Remote/Standby)

Physical demands: Normal physical demands can be expected of the job, including bending, sitting, lifting and driving

Travel: Own vehicle required

Why work for us?

If the daily grind makes you wonder if there’s more to life than work, get ready to discover a professional journey that embraces excellence without compromise.

You’ve arrived at iOCO Infrastructure Services (iOCO IS), where we are all about delivering outstanding client experiences through sustainable, innovative IT infrastructure solutions that tackle business challenges head-on. Here you get to partner with clients, helping them conquer their business Goliaths while they focus on scaling their empires.

At our core, we’re challengers, disruptors, and innovators. We’re a community of skilled professionals with an ambitious spirit dedicated to providing for our clients while finding joy in the process. Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Their satisfaction fuels our fire and propels us forward. We’re talking about brainstorming sessions that sound like TED talks and spontaneous celebrations for achievements, big and small.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position