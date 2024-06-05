Software Developer Manager

SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

Our client, in the Financial Industry, has a 24 month contract, 8 hours per day position, for a Software Development Manager. You will be responsible for developing a technology development strategy that support the company’s objectives and Technology strategy. Accountable for the delivery of complex solutions and leads a team of Developers who design, develop, test and document applications.

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering, or related discipline required

Certification in relevant Enterprise Architecture or Technology frameworks and methodologies

8 years’ experience in software development, which includes

5 years of senior management experience

3 years managing projects in a technology environment

Significant experience in the design of bespoke software solutions at both architectural and implementation

Microsoft Office Suite

Good written and verbal communication skills

Knowledge of advanced ICT project management principles (e.g., Agile, Waterfall)

Understanding of Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

A strong technical background in applications, processes, software and equipment or technical management experience



Accountable for the development and implementation of a Technical Implementation strategy and tactical plans aligned with the corporate strategy and goals.

Lead the development, planning and implementation of a functional Technology Development Strategy aligned to the Technology strategy and Roadmap.

Outline Development projects identified, budgets, and plans according to market, industry, and business trends.

Planning and Organisation

Plan and manage all services and functionality related to systems development in the context of projects and operations.

Monitor ongoing Technology Development strategies to ensure delivery quality and excellence through robust testing and balanced policies appropriate to the project scope.

Develop processes, team structures, and capabilities for technology implementation, such as managing change, agile software development, and rapid deployment.

Execute Analysis and Design Activities

Analyse existing and historical systems, identify gaps, and propose changes to adapt to the new design, considering database structures, code structures, and code repositories.

Support project teams with technical documentation and plans, including detailed work breakdown structures.

Quality Management

Risk Management

Reporting

Vendor Management

Stakeholder and Customer Engagement

Finance

Leadership and People Management

Lead as an Ambassador and Executor of Change

Drive the organisation culture

