Sokapase appointed as Kyocera’s hardware product manager

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa has appointed Omane Sokapase as the new hardware product manager.

Having joined Kyocera in 2019, Sokapase has held various positions, starting as a Product Support Engineer, then advancing to Field Service Supervisor, and now stepping into the role of Hardware Product Manager.

His previous experience builds a solid foundation for the new responsibilities, which include managing the Printer, MFP and Production Printer product range, providing strategic input on market statistics, and maintaining day-to-day operations and vendor relations.

“I am excited to take on this new challenge working with a new team in a different department,” says Sokapase. “My goal is to bolster my understanding of market trends, customer requirements, and the competitive landscape to ensure that we introduce the right products into the market. Kyocera has always championed innovative technology, and this move extends my love of being part of this journey to drive meaningful partnership and collaboration.”

Sokapase’s career began in 2008 at Howard Consulting PE with HP, before he joined Omni Technologies in 2009, a Kyocera Dealer. His educational credentials include studies in IT at Damelin, Economic Management at Unisa, and he is currently pursuing a BCom in Marketing Management at Boston College.

In his spare time, Sokapase enjoys creating radio and television commercials and is an avid squash player.

With a vision to embrace change and drive the company forward, Sokapase emphasises the importance of preparing for emerging technologies. “In this ever-changing industry, it is crucial for industry stakeholders to anticipate and adapt to new tech trends. My aim for this new role is to embrace these changes, foster innovation, and drive collaboration within our ecosystem.”