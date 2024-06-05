Solution Architect( Permanent)

- Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in our client Culture building initiatives
- Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy
- Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes by identifying and recommending improvements to tools; policies and procedures to add value to the organization.
- Deliver operational reports by complying to service level agreements
- Reduce risk by ensuring accuracy of information through compliance with risk and compliance requirements
- Manage production environment through application and checking of processes
- Control cost by managing time and resources
- Develop outputs according to provided specifications through interaction with analysts and designers
- Improve business knowledge through being mentored by business and product specialists
- Develop training material for end users
- Keep abreast of legislation and other industry changes that impacts on role by reading the relevant newsletters; websites and attending sessions
- Understand and embrace the organization Vision and Values by demonstrating the values through interaction with team and stakeholders
- Ensure that own contribution and participation contributes to the achievement of team goals
- Create and manage own career through guidance and support of management, department and colleagues
- Improve personal capability and stay abreast of developments in field of expertise by identifying training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from managers
- Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities by ensuring all learning activities are completed; experience practiced, and certifications obtained and/or maintained within specified time frames
- Ensure knowledge management; continuity and team success through constructive participation in a diverse team and sharing knowledge with team
- Track progress against work plans by providing feedback on own delivery in project feedback sessions
- Utilize resources by complying to organizational and departmental standards and procedures
- Demonstrate understanding of policies; procedures and standards by completing relevant surveys
- Identify risks according to bank and departmental policies and take corrective action according to level of control
- Identify risks to project team
Job Responsibilities Continue
- Cloud Strategy Development:
- Crafting strategies for migrating existing applications to the cloud or building new applications that leverage cloud-native technologies.
- Demonstrate experience in the creation of an application roadmap relevant to cloud technologies.
- Architecture Design:
- Designing scalable, resilient, and secure cloud architectures that utilize services like containers, serverless computing, microservices, and managed cloud services.
- Establishing reusable patterns for solutions enabling efficient cadence to deliver solutions.
- Designing scalable and secured data solutions and integration patterns.
- Requirement Analysis:
- Understanding business requirements and translating them into technical specifications for cloud solutions.
- Container Orchestration:
- Utilizing container orchestration platforms like Kubernetes to manage containerized applications efficiently, including deployment, scaling, and load balancing.
- Security and Compliance:
- Aligning cloud architecture/designs to security best practices and ensuring compliance with industry regulations and standards.
- Cost Optimization:
- Optimizing cloud usage to minimize costs while maximizing performance and reliability, which may involve rightsizing resources, leveraging reserved instances, or adopting cost-effective architectures.
- Collaboration and Communication:
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams including developers, DevOps engineers, and business stakeholders to align technical solutions with business goals.
- Continuous Learning:
- Staying updated with emerging cloud technologies and best practices through continuous learning, certifications, and participation in industry events and communities.
Technical Knowledge
- Deep understanding of cloud computing platforms, including public, private, and hybrid clouds, as well as various cloud services and technologies.
- Ability to design and implement cloud-based architectures that meet the organization’s requirements in terms of security, performance, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.
- Strong technical background in areas such as networking, databases, and security, as well as experience with cloud platforms and services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.
- Ability to effectively communicate with stakeholders, including business leaders, technical teams, and vendors, to understand their needs and requirements and to present technical solutions in a clear and concise manner.
- Experience in managing complex projects, including defining project scope, creating project plans, and coordinating with other teams to ensure successful implementation of cloud-based solutions.
- Ability to identify and troubleshoot technical issues that arise during implementation and maintenance of cloud-based solutions.
Essential Qualifications – NQF Level
- Professional Qualifications/Honour’s Degree
Preferred Qualification
- Master’s degree in information systems or computer systems
Desired Qualification/Skills
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Fundamentals
- Microsoft Certified: Cybersecurity
- AWS Certified Developer
- AWS Certified Security
- Java, Spring boot, C#, .NET, Angular, Python basic knowledge
- Understanding of FSI governance, standards, suppliers, and applications
Preferred Certifications
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert
- AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate
Minimum Experience Level
- 5-8 years and/or relevant industry experience as well as experience in relevant IT discipline
Technical / Professional Knowledge
- Administrative procedures and systems
- Banking knowledge
- Banking procedures
- Business principles
- Business terms and definitions
- Data analysis
- Governance, Risk and Controls
- Microsoft Office
- Relevant regulatory knowledge
- Relevant software and systems knowledge
- Business writing skills
- Microsoft Office Product
- Cluster Specific Operational Knowledge
- Project Management
- System Development Life cycle (SDLC)
- Unified Modelling Language (UML)
- Rational design toolset application
- IT Architecture
Behavioral Competencies
- Continuous Learning
- Collaborating
- Customer Focus
- Initiating Action
- Work Standards
- Managing Work
- Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills
Desired Skills:
- Administrative
- Analysis
- Collaboration
- Compliance
- Costing
- Database
- Design