Solutions Architect (Mobile Telecomms) (CH1006)

Jun 5, 2024

Our client, the most innovative financial institution in South Africa, is seeking a Solutions Architect with experience in the telecommunications industry to join our dynamic Mobile Telecommunications product team. The Solutions Architect will play a key role in designing and delivering innovative solutions that meet the complex needs of our clients.

Role Purpose

  • Responsible for a producing a comprehensive technical specification that offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements
  • Design test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing
  • Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns & principles.

Education

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology (Minimum)
  • A relevant post graduate degree (Ideal or Preferred)

Experience:

  • At least 3 – 5 years’ relevant experience within systems development and systems architecture/design
  • Middleware and integrations experience
  • Telecommunications experience
  • Expertise in cloud computing, network design, and software development

Knowledge:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
  • Systems analysis and design
  • UML or equivalent modelling language
  • Technical Test Plan Design
  • IT systems development processes
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • MVNO, RICA, Visioning, number portability, device management and airtime lending

Ideal:

  • Agile development life cycle
  • Knowledge of UML
  • Solid understanding of the Bank’s systems environment
  • The Bank’s business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e., Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Contactable via own mobile phone

Company Culture

  • A culture that thrives on innovation, execution, and the continuous pursuit of excellence. A commitment to your growth with support for professional development and learning.
  • An ethos of diversity and inclusion, where every role is key in shaping the future of banking.

General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • Our client is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

  • Architecture
  • Cloud Computing
  • Integrations
  • Mobile
  • Networking
  • Software Development
  • Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

