Solutions Architect (Mobile Telecomms) (CH1006)

Our client, the most innovative financial institution in South Africa, is seeking a Solutions Architect with experience in the telecommunications industry to join our dynamic Mobile Telecommunications product team. The Solutions Architect will play a key role in designing and delivering innovative solutions that meet the complex needs of our clients.
Role Purpose
- Responsible for a producing a comprehensive technical specification that offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements
- Design test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing
- Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns & principles.
Education
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology (Minimum)
- A relevant post graduate degree (Ideal or Preferred)
Experience:
- At least 3 – 5 years’ relevant experience within systems development and systems architecture/design
- Middleware and integrations experience
- Telecommunications experience
- Expertise in cloud computing, network design, and software development
Knowledge:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Systems analysis and design
- UML or equivalent modelling language
- Technical Test Plan Design
- IT systems development processes
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- MVNO, RICA, Visioning, number portability, device management and airtime lending
Ideal:
- Agile development life cycle
- Knowledge of UML
- Solid understanding of the Bank’s systems environment
- The Bank’s business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e., Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
Company Culture
- A culture that thrives on innovation, execution, and the continuous pursuit of excellence. A commitment to your growth with support for professional development and learning.
- An ethos of diversity and inclusion, where every role is key in shaping the future of banking.
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- Our client is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
Desired Skills:
- Architecture
- Cloud Computing
- Integrations
- Mobile
- Networking
- Software Development
- Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)