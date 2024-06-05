Solutions Architect (Mobile Telecomms) (CH1006)

Our client, the most innovative financial institution in South Africa, is seeking a Solutions Architect with experience in the telecommunications industry to join our dynamic Mobile Telecommunications product team. The Solutions Architect will play a key role in designing and delivering innovative solutions that meet the complex needs of our clients.

Role Purpose

Responsible for a producing a comprehensive technical specification that offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements

Design test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing

Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns & principles.

Education

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology (Minimum)

A relevant post graduate degree (Ideal or Preferred)

Experience:

At least 3 – 5 years’ relevant experience within systems development and systems architecture/design

Middleware and integrations experience

Telecommunications experience

Expertise in cloud computing, network design, and software development

Knowledge:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Systems analysis and design

UML or equivalent modelling language

Technical Test Plan Design

IT systems development processes

Application development

Standards and governance

MVNO, RICA, Visioning, number portability, device management and airtime lending

Ideal:

Agile development life cycle

Knowledge of UML

Solid understanding of the Bank’s systems environment

The Bank’s business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e., Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Company Culture

A culture that thrives on innovation, execution, and the continuous pursuit of excellence. A commitment to your growth with support for professional development and learning.

An ethos of diversity and inclusion, where every role is key in shaping the future of banking.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Our client is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

