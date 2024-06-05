System Engineer I (CONTRACT ROLE) – Gauteng Randburg

Jun 5, 2024

  • To provide specialist technical expertise and support in installing; testing; tuning; optimizing; diagnosing problems; repairing; upgrading and maintaining both externally and internally supplied hardware and systems software such as operating systems; data management products; office automation products; embedded systems; and other utility enabling software and related equipment.
  • Deploy, configure, test and troubleshoot Elastic clusters and environments
  • Maintain and upgrade Elastic clusters and environments
  • Perform daily performance monitoring for Elasticsearch clusters and environments
  • Create and analyze performance metrics

Required Technical Knowledge

  • Elasticsearch and/or KAFKA product knowledge and experience
  • Familiar with Cloud (MS Azure / AWS)
  • Experience in enterprise search domain and search architecture

Exposure/Experience

  • DevOps/DevSecOps and CI/CD implementation
  • Developing visualizations/dashboards and conducting analyses in Kibana
  • JIRA & Confluence

ELK Stack and/or KAFKA experience preferred but not essentialIn Depth product knowledge and technical understanding.Elastic CLOUD experience.

Desired Skills:

  • Analytical
  • Architecture
  • Configuration
  • Implementation
  • Management
  • Optimization
  • Performance

