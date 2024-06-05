System Engineer I (CONTRACT ROLE) – Gauteng Randburg

- To provide specialist technical expertise and support in installing; testing; tuning; optimizing; diagnosing problems; repairing; upgrading and maintaining both externally and internally supplied hardware and systems software such as operating systems; data management products; office automation products; embedded systems; and other utility enabling software and related equipment.
- Deploy, configure, test and troubleshoot Elastic clusters and environments
- Maintain and upgrade Elastic clusters and environments
- Perform daily performance monitoring for Elasticsearch clusters and environments
- Create and analyze performance metrics
Required Technical Knowledge
- Elasticsearch and/or KAFKA product knowledge and experience
- Familiar with Cloud (MS Azure / AWS)
- Experience in enterprise search domain and search architecture
Exposure/Experience
- DevOps/DevSecOps and CI/CD implementation
- Developing visualizations/dashboards and conducting analyses in Kibana
- JIRA & Confluence
ELK Stack and/or KAFKA experience preferred but not essentialIn Depth product knowledge and technical understanding.Elastic CLOUD experience.
Desired Skills:
- Analytical
- Architecture
- Configuration
- Implementation
- Management
- Optimization
- Performance