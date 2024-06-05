System Engineer I (CONTRACT ROLE) – Gauteng Randburg

To provide specialist technical expertise and support in installing; testing; tuning; optimizing; diagnosing problems; repairing; upgrading and maintaining both externally and internally supplied hardware and systems software such as operating systems; data management products; office automation products; embedded systems; and other utility enabling software and related equipment.

Deploy, configure, test and troubleshoot Elastic clusters and environments

Maintain and upgrade Elastic clusters and environments

Perform daily performance monitoring for Elasticsearch clusters and environments

Create and analyze performance metrics

Required Technical Knowledge

Elasticsearch and/or KAFKA product knowledge and experience

Familiar with Cloud (MS Azure / AWS)

Experience in enterprise search domain and search architecture

Exposure/Experience

DevOps/DevSecOps and CI/CD implementation

Developing visualizations/dashboards and conducting analyses in Kibana

JIRA & Confluence

ELK Stack and/or KAFKA experience preferred but not essentialIn Depth product knowledge and technical understanding.Elastic CLOUD experience.

Desired Skills:

Analytical

Architecture

Configuration

Implementation

Management

Optimization

Performance

