Business Intelligence Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Intelligence Analyst to join them on an permanent basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Data acquisition and preparation

Acquiring data from various data sources; assessing the integrity and relevance of the data before combining and transforming it into interpretable datasets, reports, and dashboards

Reporting

Own, maintain and automate reports / dashboards – deliver ongoing reporting, and adhoc requests from business

Validate, Collaborate, and Research

Continuously explore ways to enhance business insights by analysing key profit / cost / process efficiency drivers, key indicators, relationships, and trends

Develop a thorough knowledge of products, systems, platforms and related reporting

Analytical Insights and Data Visualisation

Analyse and interpret complex data, identify trends and asses possible high risk exposure areas indicating key / emerging themes

Design of sustainable BI solutions to address business needs and driving opportunities to improve processes and strategies with technology solutions

Track and measure against improvement strategy

Create relationships between business areas, enabling a better understanding of data and reporting

Set a standard of reporting used across all business areas units built on sustainable solutions developed in conjunction with Data Architecture, MI / BI and Data Products

Collaborates and manages across internal data pillars

Quality and timeous delivery of monthly reports

Automation of standard monthly reporting, and development of new analytical reports

Identify and drive efficiency solutions

Data analytics to identify trends and support business with insights to drive growth and profitability within the organization

Operations as well as any other business objectives as required

Experience

Degree in Data Science, or related formal education

Minimum 3- 5 years’ practical experience in Data Analysis, Data Visualisation and Reporting

Experience in reporting packages and data analytics tools: SAS, SQL, Cognos, Qlikview, Qliksense, SAP BusinessObjects, Power BI and Advance Excel

3-5 years of experience in Financial Services with experience in underwriting and analysis (Short Term Insurance preferably)

Competencies

Analytical and Problem-solving Abilities

Attention to Detail, Accuracy and Quality Management

Holistic and Systems Thinking – Creating simplicity from complexity in a structured manner

Business Insights and Financial Acumen

Effective Communication skills

Ability to tell a story with data

Collaborative – build and maintain good internal and external relationships.

Proactive and Action Orientated

Pragmatic and systematic

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Data Visualisation

Reporting

SAS

SQL

Cognos

Qlikview

Qliksense

SAP Business Objects

PowerBI

Excel

Learn more/Apply for this position