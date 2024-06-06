Business Intelligence Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

Jun 6, 2024

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Intelligence Analyst to join them on an permanent basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

  • Data acquisition and preparation
  • Acquiring data from various data sources; assessing the integrity and relevance of the data before combining and transforming it into interpretable datasets, reports, and dashboards
  • Reporting
  • Own, maintain and automate reports / dashboards – deliver ongoing reporting, and adhoc requests from business
  • Validate, Collaborate, and Research
  • Continuously explore ways to enhance business insights by analysing key profit / cost / process efficiency drivers, key indicators, relationships, and trends
  • Develop a thorough knowledge of products, systems, platforms and related reporting
  • Analytical Insights and Data Visualisation
  • Analyse and interpret complex data, identify trends and asses possible high risk exposure areas indicating key / emerging themes
  • Design of sustainable BI solutions to address business needs and driving opportunities to improve processes and strategies with technology solutions
  • Track and measure against improvement strategy
  • Create relationships between business areas, enabling a better understanding of data and reporting
  • Set a standard of reporting used across all business areas units built on sustainable solutions developed in conjunction with Data Architecture, MI / BI and Data Products
  • Collaborates and manages across internal data pillars
  • Quality and timeous delivery of monthly reports
  • Automation of standard monthly reporting, and development of new analytical reports
  • Identify and drive efficiency solutions
  • Data analytics to identify trends and support business with insights to drive growth and profitability within the organization
  • Operations as well as any other business objectives as required

Experience

  • Degree in Data Science, or related formal education
  • Minimum 3- 5 years’ practical experience in Data Analysis, Data Visualisation and Reporting
  • Experience in reporting packages and data analytics tools: SAS, SQL, Cognos, Qlikview, Qliksense, SAP BusinessObjects, Power BI and Advance Excel
  • 3-5 years of experience in Financial Services with experience in underwriting and analysis (Short Term Insurance preferably)

Competencies

  • Analytical and Problem-solving Abilities
  • Attention to Detail, Accuracy and Quality Management
  • Holistic and Systems Thinking – Creating simplicity from complexity in a structured manner
  • Business Insights and Financial Acumen
  • Effective Communication skills
  • Ability to tell a story with data
  • Collaborative – build and maintain good internal and external relationships.
  • Proactive and Action Orientated
  • Pragmatic and systematic

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

