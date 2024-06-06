Business Intelligence Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Intelligence Analyst to join them on an permanent basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Data acquisition and preparation
- Acquiring data from various data sources; assessing the integrity and relevance of the data before combining and transforming it into interpretable datasets, reports, and dashboards
- Reporting
- Own, maintain and automate reports / dashboards – deliver ongoing reporting, and adhoc requests from business
- Validate, Collaborate, and Research
- Continuously explore ways to enhance business insights by analysing key profit / cost / process efficiency drivers, key indicators, relationships, and trends
- Develop a thorough knowledge of products, systems, platforms and related reporting
- Analytical Insights and Data Visualisation
- Analyse and interpret complex data, identify trends and asses possible high risk exposure areas indicating key / emerging themes
- Design of sustainable BI solutions to address business needs and driving opportunities to improve processes and strategies with technology solutions
- Track and measure against improvement strategy
- Create relationships between business areas, enabling a better understanding of data and reporting
- Set a standard of reporting used across all business areas units built on sustainable solutions developed in conjunction with Data Architecture, MI / BI and Data Products
- Collaborates and manages across internal data pillars
- Quality and timeous delivery of monthly reports
- Automation of standard monthly reporting, and development of new analytical reports
- Identify and drive efficiency solutions
- Data analytics to identify trends and support business with insights to drive growth and profitability within the organization
- Operations as well as any other business objectives as required
Experience
- Degree in Data Science, or related formal education
- Minimum 3- 5 years’ practical experience in Data Analysis, Data Visualisation and Reporting
- Experience in reporting packages and data analytics tools: SAS, SQL, Cognos, Qlikview, Qliksense, SAP BusinessObjects, Power BI and Advance Excel
- 3-5 years of experience in Financial Services with experience in underwriting and analysis (Short Term Insurance preferably)
Competencies
- Analytical and Problem-solving Abilities
- Attention to Detail, Accuracy and Quality Management
- Holistic and Systems Thinking – Creating simplicity from complexity in a structured manner
- Business Insights and Financial Acumen
- Effective Communication skills
- Ability to tell a story with data
- Collaborative – build and maintain good internal and external relationships.
- Proactive and Action Orientated
- Pragmatic and systematic
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Data Visualisation
- Reporting
- SAS
- SQL
- Cognos
- Qlikview
- Qliksense
- SAP Business Objects
- PowerBI
- Excel