Business Intelligence Executive (DBN) – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

ENVIRONMENT:

A highly skilled & forward-thinking Business Intelligence Executive is sought by a Durban-based Financial Services company to join its dynamic Debt Collections Contact Center where you will play a crucial role in enhancing its data strategy and technology stack, incorporating advanced AI capabilities to optimize operations and drive data-driven decision making. This position requires a blend of analytical skills, business acumen, technical expertise, and experience with AI technologies. The ideal candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems, or similar discipline with at least 5 years of experience leading BI teams and achieving organizational objectives in Business Intelligence. Your tech toolset should also include Power BI or similar, SQL, ETL, Python or R, and AI frameworks.

DUTIES:

Data Analysis and Reporting –

Develop and maintain dashboards, reports, and data visualizations to support business operations and strategic decision-making.

Analyse complex data sets to identify trends, patterns, and actionable insights.

Present findings and recommendations to senior management and stakeholders in a clear and concise manner.

AI and Technology Advancement –

Lead initiatives to integrate AI and machine learning technologies into the BI framework.

Collaborate with IT and Data Science teams to develop and deploy AI models that improve debt collection strategies and customer interactions.

Stay updated with the latest advancements in AI and BI technologies and assess their potential impact on the business.

Data Management –

Ensure data integrity, accuracy, and security across all BI and AI platforms.

Manage Data Warehousing solutions and ETL processes, optimizing data storage and retrieval.

Collaborate with IT to maintain robust data infrastructure.

Strategic Planning –

Partner with senior leadership to identify Business Intelligence and AI needs and priorities. –

Develop and implement BI and AI strategies that align with organizational goals and enhance debt collection performance.

Monitor industry trends and advancements in BI and AI tools and technologies.

Project Management –

Lead BI and AI projects from inception to completion, ensuring timely delivery and stakeholder satisfaction.

Coordinate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and deliver innovative solutions.

Performance Measurement –

Define and track key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure business performance and the impact of AI initiatives.

Provide insights on business performance and recommend improvements based on data analysis.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 5 years of experience leading Business Intelligence teams and achieving organizational objectives in Business Intelligence.

Proven experience with BI tools such as Power BI or similar platforms.

Strong background in Data Warehousing, SQL, and ETL processes.

Experience with AI and Machine Learning technologies and their application in business contexts.

Proficient in data visualization and reporting techniques.

Strong Project Management skills with the ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously.

Advanced knowledge of SQL and database and Data Warehouse management.

Familiarity with programming languages such as Python or R, and AI frameworks.

Advantageous –

A solid understanding of Contact Center processes and technology.

Experience with Cloud-based BI and AI solutions.

ATTRIBUTES:

Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and with stakeholders at all levels.

Detail-oriented with a high level of accuracy.

Proactive and self-motivated with a strong desire to learn and innovate.

Ability to adapt to changing business needs and work under pressure.

COMMENTS:

