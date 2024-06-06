Check Point announces partner award winners

BCX Mozambique and Mauritius Telecoms were major winners at the recent Check Point Software Southern Africa Channel Partner Awards, winning Partner of the Year and Regional Partner of the Year respectively.

“With cyber-attacks on the rise, the need for robust cybersecurity solutions has never been more critical, making this recognition timely and relevant,” explains Vincent Mabaso, distribution lead: Africa of Check Point Software Technologies.

According to Check Point’s recent Cyber Intelligence Reports, an organisation in South Africa was attacked on average 1070 times per week in the last six months with Government and Military being the most targeted (2503), followed by Utilities (785), Consultants (784), and Finance/Banking (753).

The Check Point Software Southern Africa Channel Partner Awards recognise partners who have shown outstanding dedication and expertise in safeguarding organisations against emerging cyber risks. These include over 1 000 customers throughout South Africa across different segments (enterprise, mid-market, and SMB).

“Our partners are the cornerstone of our success,” Mabaso says, “Their unwavering commitment to cybersecurity excellence and their dedication to our shared mission of protecting our customer organisations against cyber threats are truly commendable. We are proud to recognise their outstanding achievements and look forward to continuing our successful partnership.”