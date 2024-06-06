Cyber Security Engineer at Financial Intelligence Centre – Gauteng Pretoria

JOB PURPOSE

Implement and manage security controls to prevent unauthorised access to FIC data and infrastructure and to protect against Cyber Security threats and attacks.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

• Conduct reviews of all systems to ensure that effective IT (Information Technology) security controls consistent with policies are in place for each system.

• Advocating security and security practices throughout the organisation.

• Provide input into drafting and implementing security policies and procedures.

• Assist in planning and testing upgrades on all security-related infrastructure.

• Participate in penetration testing.

• Participate in IT Security awareness training on a regular basis.

• Identify and implement solutions to help neutralize security vulnerabilities.

• Monitor systems for irregular behaviour and set up preventive measures.

• Conducting research to identify attack vectors against the organisation.

• Assist with the Information Security plans to resolve gaps identified from audits, risk assessments or vulnerability scans.

• Review and analyse security alerts and vulnerability notices from vendors and other security sources.

• Participate in risk assessments of IT infrastructure and applications and make recommendations for improvements.

• Review and analyse security logs generated by security systems and recommend appropriate actions.

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

• Relevant IT diploma or equivalent to NQF 5 qualification

• Relevant Cybersecurity or IT Security certification

• Minimum 3 years Cyber Security experience

• Valid Cisco CCNA certification

• Minimum 3 years Firewall management experience

• Minimum 2 years Cloud Security Experience

• Cloud Security certification – such as, Security Administrator Associate, Microsoft Security, Compliance, and Identity Fundamentals, Microsoft Security Operations Analyst,

• Minimum 2 years Vulnerability management experience

Advantageous:

• ITIL / COBIT Foundation certification

• Ethical Hacking

• Digital Forensics

• ISO27001

• NIST

• Any of the following certification (s) CRISC, CISM, CGEIT, CISSP, CCSP

