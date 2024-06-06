Cyber Security Engineer at Financial Intelligence Centre

JOB PURPOSE

Implement and manage security controls to prevent unauthorised access to FIC data and infrastructure and to protect against Cyber Security threats and attacks.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

• Conduct reviews of all systems to ensure that effective IT (Information Technology) security controls consistent with policies are in place for each system.

• Advocating security and security practices throughout the organisation.

• Provide input into drafting and implementing security policies and procedures.

• Assist in planning and testing upgrades on all security-related infrastructure.

• Participate in penetration testing.

• Participate in IT Security awareness training on a regular basis.

• Identify and implement solutions to help neutralize security vulnerabilities.

• Monitor systems for irregular behaviour and set up preventive measures.

• Conducting research to identify attack vectors against the organisation.

• Assist with the Information Security plans to resolve gaps identified from audits, risk assessments or vulnerability scans.

• Review and analyse security alerts and vulnerability notices from vendors and other security sources.

• Participate in risk assessments of IT infrastructure and applications and make recommendations for improvements.

• Review and analyse security logs generated by security systems and recommend appropriate actions.

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

• Relevant IT diploma or equivalent to NQF 5 qualification

• Relevant Cybersecurity or IT Security certification

• Minimum 3 years Cyber Security experience

• Valid Cisco CCNA certification

• Minimum 3 years Firewall management experience

• Minimum 2 years Cloud Security Experience

• Cloud Security certification – such as, Security Administrator Associate, Microsoft Security, Compliance, and Identity Fundamentals, Microsoft Security Operations Analyst,

• Minimum 2 years Vulnerability management experience

Advantageous:

• ITIL / COBIT Foundation certification

• Ethical Hacking

• Digital Forensics

• ISO27001

• NIST

• Any of the following certification (s) CRISC, CISM, CGEIT, CISSP, CCSP

Learn more/Apply for this position