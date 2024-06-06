Data Scientist (DBN) – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

ENVIRONMENT:

FACILITATE data-driven decision-making and improve company operations as the next Data Scientist to develop & execute cutting-edge AI and BI solutions for a Durban-based Financial Services company. You will drive Data Science projects, using sophisticated analytics and Machine Learning models to address difficult business challenges and generate actionable insights. You will also collaborate with other departments to design data strategies, build models, and embed those models into software-driven business processes. The successful incumbent must possess a Master’s/Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Data Science, or a related field with proven work experience in Data Science roles, including hands-on experience with Machine Learning and Statistical Analysis. You must also be proficient with Python, R, have knowledge of data manipulation and visualization & expertise in Data Preprocessing, Feature Engineering, and Model Evaluation.

DUTIES:

Data Analysis and Modeling –

Develop and deploy Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence models and algorithms to extract insights, predict outcomes, and optimize processes.

Conduct in-depth data analysis, data exploration, and data preprocessing to extract valuable information from large datasets.

Apply statistical techniques and hypothesis testing to validate findings.

Data Strategy and Planning –

Collaborate with stakeholders to define data-driven objectives and formulate data strategies aligned with business goals.

Identify Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and establish data collection and measurement protocols.

Feature Engineering –

Engineer features and create data pipelines to prepare and clean data for modeling.

Work with Data Engineering teams to ensure data availability and quality.

Model Evaluation and Deployment –

Evaluate model performance and fine-tune models for improved accuracy.

Deploy models in production environments and monitor their ongoing performance.

Implement best practices for model version control and management.

Ensure proven models are integrated into business processes and software products removing the requirement for human intervention to implement the model within their respective businesses.

Cross-Functional Collaboration –

Collaborate with Business Analysts, Data Engineers, and domain experts to understand and address specific business problems.

Communicate findings and insights to non-technical stakeholders in a clear and actionable manner.

Leadership and Mentorship –

Provide leadership and mentorship to Junior Data Scientists.

Participate in knowledge-sharing and training programs to enhance the Data science capabilities of the team.

Foster a collaborative and innovative work environment.

Data Privacy and Compliance –

Ensure data privacy and compliance with relevant regulations and best practices.

Develop and enforce data security protocols.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Master’s or Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Data Science, or a related field.

Relevant Certifications e.g. Certified Data Scientist etc. are a plus.

Experience/Skills –

Proven experience in Data Science roles, including hands-on experience with Machine Learning and Statistical Analysis.

Proficiency in Data Analysis and Modeling tools and libraries e.g. Python, R

Strong Programming skills and knowledge of data manipulation and visualization.

Expertise in Data Preprocessing, Feature Engineering, and Model Evaluation.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Strong Project Management and organizational skills.

Excellent interpersonal and teamwork skills.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with various stakeholders.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Data

Scientist

DBN

Learn more/Apply for this position