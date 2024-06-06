E-Commerce Web Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Jun 6, 2024

Responsibilities:

  • Design, develop, and maintain a user-friendly and high-performing website, focusing on back-end functionality and integration with e-commerce platforms.
  • Manage daily website operations, including content creation, testing, and quality assurance.
  • Utilize web analytics tools to track website performance, identify trends, and generate insightful reports.
  • Collaborate with internal stakeholders to translate marketing strategies into effective digital campaigns.
  • Oversee Shopify store management, including product listings, promotions, and order fulfillment.
  • Assist with email and social media campaigns as needed.
  • Stay up-to-date on the latest e-commerce trends and technologies to optimize online sales.
  • Possess strong problem-solving skills to troubleshoot website issues and ensure smooth operation.
  • Shopify Experience is required

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (or equivalent experience).
  • Minimum 2 years of experience in web development, preferably with a focus on back-end development.
  • Proven experience managing and optimizing an e-commerce store on Shopify (other platforms a plus).
  • Solid understanding of web analytics platforms (e.g., Google Analytics).
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Ability to work independently, prioritize tasks effectively, and meet deadlines.
  • Strong attention to detail and a commitment to quality.
  • Team player with a collaborative spirit.

Benefits:

  • Competitive salary
  • Opportunity to work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
  • Be part of a team that values innovation and continuous learning.

We’re looking for someone who:

  • Is passionate about creating engaging online experiences.
  • Has a keen eye for detail and a desire to deliver exceptional results.
  • Thrives in a collaborative environment and enjoys working with different teams.
  • Is a self-starter with a strong work ethic and a can-do attitude.

Desired Skills:

  • Retail
  • Software
  • Web Development

Learn more/Apply for this position