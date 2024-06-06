E-Commerce Web Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain a user-friendly and high-performing website, focusing on back-end functionality and integration with e-commerce platforms.

Manage daily website operations, including content creation, testing, and quality assurance.

Utilize web analytics tools to track website performance, identify trends, and generate insightful reports.

Collaborate with internal stakeholders to translate marketing strategies into effective digital campaigns.

Oversee Shopify store management, including product listings, promotions, and order fulfillment.

Assist with email and social media campaigns as needed.

Stay up-to-date on the latest e-commerce trends and technologies to optimize online sales.

Possess strong problem-solving skills to troubleshoot website issues and ensure smooth operation.

Shopify Experience is required

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (or equivalent experience).

Minimum 2 years of experience in web development, preferably with a focus on back-end development.

Proven experience managing and optimizing an e-commerce store on Shopify (other platforms a plus).

Solid understanding of web analytics platforms (e.g., Google Analytics).

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to work independently, prioritize tasks effectively, and meet deadlines.

Strong attention to detail and a commitment to quality.

Team player with a collaborative spirit.

Benefits:

Competitive salary

Opportunity to work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.

Be part of a team that values innovation and continuous learning.

We’re looking for someone who:

Is passionate about creating engaging online experiences.

Has a keen eye for detail and a desire to deliver exceptional results.

Thrives in a collaborative environment and enjoys working with different teams.

Is a self-starter with a strong work ethic and a can-do attitude.

Desired Skills:

Retail

Software

Web Development

