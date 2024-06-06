E-Commerce Web Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Responsibilities:
- Design, develop, and maintain a user-friendly and high-performing website, focusing on back-end functionality and integration with e-commerce platforms.
- Manage daily website operations, including content creation, testing, and quality assurance.
- Utilize web analytics tools to track website performance, identify trends, and generate insightful reports.
- Collaborate with internal stakeholders to translate marketing strategies into effective digital campaigns.
- Oversee Shopify store management, including product listings, promotions, and order fulfillment.
- Assist with email and social media campaigns as needed.
- Stay up-to-date on the latest e-commerce trends and technologies to optimize online sales.
- Possess strong problem-solving skills to troubleshoot website issues and ensure smooth operation.
- Shopify Experience is required
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (or equivalent experience).
- Minimum 2 years of experience in web development, preferably with a focus on back-end development.
- Proven experience managing and optimizing an e-commerce store on Shopify (other platforms a plus).
- Solid understanding of web analytics platforms (e.g., Google Analytics).
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Ability to work independently, prioritize tasks effectively, and meet deadlines.
- Strong attention to detail and a commitment to quality.
- Team player with a collaborative spirit.
Benefits:
- Competitive salary
- Opportunity to work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
- Be part of a team that values innovation and continuous learning.
We’re looking for someone who:
- Is passionate about creating engaging online experiences.
- Has a keen eye for detail and a desire to deliver exceptional results.
- Thrives in a collaborative environment and enjoys working with different teams.
- Is a self-starter with a strong work ethic and a can-do attitude.
Desired Skills:
- Retail
- Software
- Web Development