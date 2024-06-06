Field Technician

Our client in the Telecommunications industry is currently looking to employ a Field Technician based in Port Elizabeth.

Please note: Only Candidates who are willing to travel should apply.



Requirements:

Willingness to travel .

. Driver’s License is essential .

. Minimum 2-3 year’s experience in a similar role.

in a similar role. Intermediate knowledge of networks, network technology and network topology.

Intermediate knowledge of PC technologies.

Advanced knowledge of printer driver installations.

Advanced knowledge of photocopier technology and hardware.

Responsibilities, but not limited to:

Attend to field service calls.

Attend to workshop repair calls.

Service, maintain, and repair customer photocopier equipment in the field.

Timeously and accurately update and close service calls.

Attend to a target of 5 service calls per day subject to availability and business requirements.

Attend to service calls in the Eastern Cape region.

Attend to service calls within required SLA times.

Maintain and install software, printer drivers, printer tools and related software on devices, clients PC’s and networks.

Continually communicate with the service controllers and report back to the service controllers with regard to service calls.

Continually communicate with the service controller regarding customers machines the status of the machine and any spare parts required.

Attend training as per technical manager.

Complete required training courses and certifications as per the technical manager.

