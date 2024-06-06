Field Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the Telecommunications industry is currently looking to employ a Field Technician based in Port Elizabeth.
Please note: Only Candidates who are willing to travel should apply.
A wonderful career opportunity awaits you.
Requirements:
- Willingness to travel.
- Driver’s License is essential.
- Minimum 2-3 year’s experience in a similar role.
- Intermediate knowledge of networks, network technology and network topology.
- Intermediate knowledge of PC technologies.
- Advanced knowledge of printer driver installations.
- Advanced knowledge of photocopier technology and hardware.
Responsibilities, but not limited to:
- Attend to field service calls.
- Attend to workshop repair calls.
- Service, maintain, and repair customer photocopier equipment in the field.
- Timeously and accurately update and close service calls.
- Attend to a target of 5 service calls per day subject to availability and business requirements.
- Attend to service calls in the Eastern Cape region.
- Attend to service calls within required SLA times.
- Maintain and install software, printer drivers, printer tools and related software on devices, clients PC’s and networks.
- Continually communicate with the service controllers and report back to the service controllers with regard to service calls.
- Continually communicate with the service controller regarding customers machines the status of the machine and any spare parts required.
- Attend training as per technical manager.
- Complete required training courses and certifications as per the technical manager.
Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- PC
- hardware
- printer driver installations
- network topology
- photocopier technology
- network technology