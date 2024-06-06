Field Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Jun 6, 2024

Our client in the Telecommunications industry is currently looking to employ a Field Technician based in Port Elizabeth.

Please note: Only Candidates who are willing to travel should apply.

Requirements:

  • Willingness to travel.
  • Driver’s License is essential.
  • Minimum 2-3 year’s experience in a similar role.
  • Intermediate knowledge of networks, network technology and network topology.
  • Intermediate knowledge of PC technologies.
  • Advanced knowledge of printer driver installations.
  • Advanced knowledge of photocopier technology and hardware.

Responsibilities, but not limited to:

  • Attend to field service calls.
  • Attend to workshop repair calls.
  • Service, maintain, and repair customer photocopier equipment in the field.
  • Timeously and accurately update and close service calls.
  • Attend to a target of 5 service calls per day subject to availability and business requirements.
  • Attend to service calls in the Eastern Cape region.
  • Attend to service calls within required SLA times.
  • Maintain and install software, printer drivers, printer tools and related software on devices, clients PC’s and networks.
  • Continually communicate with the service controllers and report back to the service controllers with regard to service calls.
  • Continually communicate with the service controller regarding customers machines the status of the machine and any spare parts required.
  • Attend training as per technical manager.
  • Complete required training courses and certifications as per the technical manager.

Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • PC
  • hardware
  • printer driver installations
  • network topology
  • photocopier technology
  • network technology

