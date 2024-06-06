Full Stack Developer – Remote Remote

Position: Full Stack Developer
Hire Resolves client is seeking a skilled and experienced Full Stack Developer to join their team in Austin, Texas. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in both front-end and back-end development, as well as experience with a variety of programming languages and technologies. This individual will work collaboratively with their team to design and develop innovative web applications and services that meet the needs of the organisation.
Responsibilities:
- Develop and implement front-end and back-end solutions for web applications
- Collaborate with designers, developers, and other stakeholders to define project requirements and ensure successful implementation
- Conduct code reviews and troubleshoot issues to maintain application performance and functionality
- Stay current on industry trends and best practices in web development
- Participate in agile development processes, including sprint planning, retrospectives, and daily stand-ups
- Provide technical leadership and guidance to junior developers
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field
- 3+ years of experience in full stack development
- Proficiency in front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and React
- Experience with back-end technologies such as Node.js, Python, or Java
- Familiarity with database systems such as MySQL, MongoDB, or PostgreSQL
- Knowledge of cloud services such as AWS or Azure
- Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
If you are a passionate and motivated Full Stack Developer looking to join a dynamic team in Austin, Texas, we encourage you to apply for this position.
