IT Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria North

A large national legal firm based in Brooklyn, is seeking an IT Administrator with excellent problem-solving abilities to oversee and manage the company’s IT systems, including hardware, software, and network infrastructure.

Key Responsibilities:



Manage and maintain all company IT systems, including hardware, software, and network infrastructure

Provide technical support to employees for IT-related issues

Monitor and maintain system security, including firewalls, anti-virus software, and access controls

Develop and implement IT policies and procedures to ensure the security and efficiency of our IT systems

Ensure compliance with IT regulations and best practices

Collaborate with other departments to identify and address technology needs

Qualifications:



N+ and A+

3 (Min) – 5 (Max) years experience in a similar role. (More experience would make candidates overqualified for the position)

Proven experience as an IT Administrator or similar role

Solid knowledge of network protocols, hardware, and software

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail

Excellent communication and customer service skills

Certification in relevant IT fields (e.g. CompTIA, Cisco, Microsoft) is a plus

Other Requirements:

Fluency in English and Afrikaans essential

Own transport and valid driver’s license

NOTE: We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email.



The final remuneration package offered by the employer will be determined based on market standards, considering the candidate’s qualifications, skills, and level of experience. The employer retains the prerogative to provide a remuneration package that aligns with industry norms and the specific attributes of the selected candidate.

Desired Skills:

n+

a+

networks

hardware

software

support

