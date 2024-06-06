IT Technician at AdcorpBLU – Western Cape Brackenfell

Key Responsibilities:

Hardware Diagnosis and Troubleshooting

Identify and diagnose hardware issues with laptops, servers, printers, and PCs using technical expertise and diagnostic tools.

Conduct troubleshooting to isolate hardware problems, including component-level diagnostics and testing.

Collaborate with other IT team members and vendors to resolve complex hardware issues and escalate unresolved problems as necessary.

Run Tests and Observations using company sanctioned IT applications.

Hardware Installation and Configuration

Install, configure, and deploy new hardware devices, such as laptops, servers, printers, and PCs, following established procedures and standards.

Ensure proper setup and connectivity of hardware peripherals, including printers, scanners, and external drives, to meet end-user requirements.

Conduct system testing and validation to verify hardware functionality and compatibility with software applications and network infrastructure.

Ensure that all installations and configurations meet the company’s quality standards.

Hardware Maintenance and Upgrades

Perform routine maintenance tasks, including cleaning, dusting, and preventive maintenance, to extend the lifespan and performance of hardware equipment.

Plan and execute hardware upgrades, such as memory, storage, and peripheral devices, to improve system performance and address evolving business needs.

Stay informed about hardware advancements and emerging technologies to advise on hardware refresh cycles and technology investments.

Coordinate and oversee component replacements, such as laptop screen, CPU, GPU, motherboard, and power supply units, ensuring compatibility and minimal disruption to operations.

Report Creation and Presentation

Generate comprehensive reports on hardware performance, maintenance activities, and inventory management using data from monitoring tools and asset management systems.

Analyse hardware-related metrics and trends to identify areas for improvement and provide recommendations to supervisors and management.

Deliver findings and recommendations to stakeholders in clear, concise, and visually engaging formats, enabling informed decision-making and resource allocation.

Desired Skills:

Hardware troubleshooting

PC installation

CompTIA A+

Remote Troubleshooting

Remote support

IT Technician

IT Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our client based in Brackenfell is seeking a skilled and versatile IT Technician with hardware expertise to join their team as the Hardware Specialist, succesful candidate will be responsible for providing technical support and maintenance for a wide range of IT hardware devices, including laptops, servers, printers, networking equipment and PCs alongside hands-on hardware support, and also will have the ability to create and present reports to supervisors and management, offering insights into hardware performance, maintenance activities, and recommendations for improvements. The suceesful candidate should possesses the following skills and experience:

Qualifications:

– Proven experience as an IT Technician with a focus on hardware support and maintenance.

– Grade 12 is essential

– Qualificiation in IT or related field will be advantageous

– Strong knowledge of hardware components, architecture, and troubleshooting techniques.

– Familiarity with various operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux.

– Experience with hardware diagnostic tools, remote support technologies, and ticketing systems.

– Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to interact professionally with end-users and technical stakeholders.

– Certifications such as CompTIA A+, CompTIA Network+, or vendor-specific hardware certifications are advantageous.

