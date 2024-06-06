Java Developer (Senior) 0513 – Gauteng Pretoria

Java Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- JAVA/Spring Boot.
- JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS).
- HTML5, CSS3.
- CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development).
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres).
- Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire Mock)
- IntelliJ / WebStorm.
- Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack).
- Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps).
- NodeJS (advantageous).
- Java Micro Profile (Jax-RS) (advantageous).
- REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous).
- Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts).
- Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups.
- Docker/AWS
- Kubernetes/AWS
- Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN.
- IoC / Dependency Injection.
- Jira, Confluence.
- Micro Services
- Take consultative approach to challenge customers’ requested solution design, should a better alternative exist.
- Excellent interpersonal skills to communicate effectively (verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users.
- Strong Presentation skills.
- Good time management and organisational skills.
- Willingness to learn and grow with the team.
- Willingness to engage with foreign customers and be sensitive to possible language barriers and culture differences.
- Willingness and ability to work on weekends and public holidays on implementation and operations (IT Support) related tasks.
- Ability to work as part of an agile team, inter dependant and independently to submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality.
- Proactive and take personal initiative when appropriate – self-starter.
- Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance.
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
- Solution and results orientated with strong customer focus.
- Understand situational awareness and holistic view on topics.
- Continuous improvement mindset.
- Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international).
Desired Skills:
- JAVA
- Angular
- Full Stack Developer
- AWS
- Micro Services