Java Developer (Senior) 0513

Jun 6, 2024

Java Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • JAVA/Spring Boot.
  • JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS).
  • HTML5, CSS3.
  • CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development).
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres).
  • Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire Mock)
  • IntelliJ / WebStorm.
  • Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack).
  • Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps).
  • NodeJS (advantageous).
  • Java Micro Profile (Jax-RS) (advantageous).
  • REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous).
  • Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts).
  • Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups.
  • Docker/AWS
  • Kubernetes/AWS
  • Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN.
  • IoC / Dependency Injection.
  • Jira, Confluence.
  • Micro Services
  • Take consultative approach to challenge customers’ requested solution design, should a better alternative exist.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills to communicate effectively (verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users.
  • Strong Presentation skills.
  • Good time management and organisational skills.
  • Willingness to learn and grow with the team.
  • Willingness to engage with foreign customers and be sensitive to possible language barriers and culture differences.
  • Willingness and ability to work on weekends and public holidays on implementation and operations (IT Support) related tasks.
  • Ability to work as part of an agile team, inter dependant and independently to submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality.
  • Proactive and take personal initiative when appropriate – self-starter.
  • Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance.
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
  • Solution and results orientated with strong customer focus.
  • Understand situational awareness and holistic view on topics.
  • Continuous improvement mindset.
  • Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international).

Desired Skills:

  • JAVA
  • Angular
  • Full Stack Developer
  • AWS
  • Micro Services

