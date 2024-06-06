Junior Azure Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Our Client is looking for a Junior Azure Full Stack Developer to join there team

Role:

Daily Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.

Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.

Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

Who we are looking for:

Special Requirements:

Must live within surrounding Pretoria areas.

Willing to work overtime.

Perform standby duties.

Must have a Valid Driver’s License and own reliable transport (Not Public).

Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.

Skills and Experience:

At least 2 years + experience doing .NET, C# Development.

Advanced .NET platform knowledge.

Experience with Microsoft web technologies: Blazor Web API. API Gateway – Ocelot for Micro Services will be advantageous.

Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework (Entity Frameworks).

Language integrated query (LINQ) will be advantageous.

Reflection (objects that describe assemblies, modules, and types) will be advantageous.

Experience in domain driven design (DDD).

Experience in test driven development (TDD).

Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.

Azure / AWS exposure beneficial.

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.

NET Core will be advantageous.

Restful service experience beneficial.

Qualifications:

Azure certification (Advantageous)

Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma. (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher

Education & Training.

What the job will entail day to day

Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.

Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software.

Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications.

Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.

Personal Attributes:

Must have good administrative and analytical skills.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Stress management skills.

Time management skills.

Target orientated.

Decision-making skills.

Problem solving skills.

Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy.

High level of personal integrity and ethics

Desired Skills:

Junior Azure Full Stack Developer

Junior Application Developer

Junior Systems Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position