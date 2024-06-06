Junior SQL Developer / C# – Gauteng Pretoria

Our Client is looking for a Junior SQL Developer / C# to join their team
Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria
Role:
- Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.
What we are looking for in a candidate:
Skills and Experience:
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in a SQL Software Development role.
- Minimum 1- 3 years’ experience in the following technologies
- C# (Advantageous)
- JavaScript (Advantageous)
- Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.
- Multi cloud: Azure / AWS exposure beneficial.
- Back-end database programming and design.
- Reviewing query performance and optimizing code
- Knowledge and experience on web services development will be advantageous.
- Ability to analyse existing code for change or optimisation to determine how the existing functionality can be changed or enhanced to meet the request.
- DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.
- DevOps experience beneficial.
- Financial / Banking experience highly advantageous.
- Stay updated with continuously changing business requirements and adapt your
- SQL skills accordingly.
Qualifications:
- Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher
- Education & Training
What the job will entail day to day:
- Design and Create Databases: Develop, maintain, and manage databases. This includes creating tables, stored procedures and dictionaries.
- Optimize Performance: Optimize database performance by writing efficient complex functions, stored procedures, and analysing queries.
- Cross-Functional Collaboration: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand and address database-related needs. Work closely with other developers, data analysts, and business stakeholders.
- Technical Support and Training: Provide technical support and training to users and team members on database features and best practices.
- Database Designs and Configurations: Create and maintain documentation for database designs, configurations, and procedures.
Personal Attributes:
- Must have good administrative and analytical skills.
- Good verbal and written communication skills.
- Stress management skills.
- Time management skills.
- Target orientated.
- Decision-making skills.
- Problem solving skills.
- Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy.
- High level of personal integrity and ethics.
Desired Skills:
- Junior SQL Developer / C#
- Junior Database Programmer
- Junior C# Software Engineer