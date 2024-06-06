Junior SQL Developer / C# – Gauteng Pretoria

Our Client is looking for a Junior SQL Developer / C# to join their team
Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria

Role:

  • Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

What we are looking for in a candidate:
Skills and Experience:

  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in a SQL Software Development role.
  • Minimum 1- 3 years’ experience in the following technologies
    • C# (Advantageous)
    • JavaScript (Advantageous)

  • Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.

  • Multi cloud: Azure / AWS exposure beneficial.

  • Back-end database programming and design.

  • Reviewing query performance and optimizing code

  • Knowledge and experience on web services development will be advantageous.

  • Ability to analyse existing code for change or optimisation to determine how the existing functionality can be changed or enhanced to meet the request.

  • DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.

  • DevOps experience beneficial.

  • Financial / Banking experience highly advantageous.

  • Stay updated with continuously changing business requirements and adapt your

  • SQL skills accordingly.

Qualifications:

  • Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher
  • Education & Training

What the job will entail day to day:

  • Design and Create Databases: Develop, maintain, and manage databases. This includes creating tables, stored procedures and dictionaries.
  • Optimize Performance: Optimize database performance by writing efficient complex functions, stored procedures, and analysing queries.
  • Cross-Functional Collaboration: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand and address database-related needs. Work closely with other developers, data analysts, and business stakeholders.
  • Technical Support and Training: Provide technical support and training to users and team members on database features and best practices.
  • Database Designs and Configurations: Create and maintain documentation for database designs, configurations, and procedures.

Personal Attributes:

  • Must have good administrative and analytical skills.
  • Good verbal and written communication skills.
  • Stress management skills.
  • Time management skills.
  • Target orientated.
  • Decision-making skills.
  • Problem solving skills.
  • Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy.
  • High level of personal integrity and ethics.

Desired Skills:

  • Junior SQL Developer / C#
  • Junior Database Programmer
  • Junior C# Software Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position