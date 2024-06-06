Junior SQL Developer / C# – Gauteng Pretoria

Our Client is looking for a Junior SQL Developer / C# to join their team

Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria

Role:

Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.

Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.

Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

What we are looking for in a candidate:

Skills and Experience:

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a SQL Software Development role.

Minimum 1- 3 years’ experience in the following technologies C# (Advantageous) JavaScript (Advantageous)

Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.

Multi cloud: Azure / AWS exposure beneficial.

Back-end database programming and design.

Reviewing query performance and optimizing code

Knowledge and experience on web services development will be advantageous.

Ability to analyse existing code for change or optimisation to determine how the existing functionality can be changed or enhanced to meet the request.

DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.

DevOps experience beneficial.

Financial / Banking experience highly advantageous.

Stay updated with continuously changing business requirements and adapt your

SQL skills accordingly.

Qualifications:

Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher

Education & Training

What the job will entail day to day:

Design and Create Databases: Develop, maintain, and manage databases. This includes creating tables, stored procedures and dictionaries.

Optimize Performance: Optimize database performance by writing efficient complex functions, stored procedures, and analysing queries.

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand and address database-related needs. Work closely with other developers, data analysts, and business stakeholders.

Technical Support and Training: Provide technical support and training to users and team members on database features and best practices.

Database Designs and Configurations: Create and maintain documentation for database designs, configurations, and procedures.

Personal Attributes:

Must have good administrative and analytical skills.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Stress management skills.

Time management skills.

Target orientated.

Decision-making skills.

Problem solving skills.

Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy.

High level of personal integrity and ethics.

Desired Skills:

Junior SQL Developer / C#

Junior Database Programmer

Junior C# Software Engineer

