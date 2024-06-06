Microsoft Dynamics CRM Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Are you a seasoned developer with a passion for leadership and innovation? We’re seeking a talented and motivated a Senior CRM Developer with ClikDimensions experience to join our growing team.

The ideal candidate would need to be able to adapt to new technologies quickly and be willing to keep you skills and industry knowledge current.

What you’ll do:

Participate in team and business meetings

JavaScript Client-side Development

Test and deploy Dynamics 365 solutions.

Conduct code reviews and refine existing solutions.

Provide technical, 1st line support to our client on D365 Customer Engagement

Your expertise:

4 to 8 years of experience in implementing and managing CRM solutions at an enterprise level (Microsoft Dynamics CRM / Dynamics 365 V8.2).

Familiarity with SQL Server, Azure cloud computing, and integration is preferable, but optional.

ClickDimensions Administration and troubleshooting or similar Dynamics 365 Marketing module experience

Solid understanding of Agile methodologies and DevOps

Plugin and Server-side Development, knowledge of C#.Net

CRM D365 experience beneficial

CRM Data Migration preferred but optional.

CRM Upgrade from On Premise to CRM D365 Online preferred

Qualification(s) required:

Related Microsoft Certification in customization and configuration

Personal Attributes:

Good Teamwork skills

Excellent troubleshooting, and communication skills with clients

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

