Nominations open for AWIEF awards

Nominations are open for the Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) 2024 Awards, which celebrate the achievements and contributions of women founders and entrepreneurs across Africa.

Nominees for the AWIEF Awards should be emerging and established female entrepreneurs who have demonstrated outstanding vision, leadership, innovation, and business success.

Award categories include:

* Young Entrepreneur Award: For exceptional young female entrepreneurs (ages 18-35) who have built successful and sustainable enterprises.

* Tech Entrepreneur Award: Celebrating women who have leveraged technology to drive innovation and achieve significant impact.

* Agri Entrepreneur Award: Honoring leaders in agriculture who contribute to food security and environmental sustainability.

* Creative Industry Award: Recognising excellence in film, music, entertainment, arts, fashion, and media.

* Empowerment Award: For women who have made a profound impact in mentoring and empowering others.

* Energy Entrepreneur Award: Highlighting achievements in the oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors.

* Social Entrepreneur Award: For those who have developed innovative solutions to social issues.

* Lifetime Achievement Award: Honoring women who have made enduring contributions across multiple areas or disciplines.

The 2024 AWIEF Awards winners will be celebrated on 29 November 2024, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), following the AWIEF2024 conference, which takes place on 28 and 29 November 2024.

Visit the nomination landing page (https://apo-opa.co/3x1CBrC) to nominate yourself or someone else.

Nominations close on 5 August 2024, at 11:59 PM GMT.