RS partners with Sharps Electrical in Botswana

RS South Africa has formed a strategic partnership with Sharps Electrical, an electrical wholesaler and contractor in Botswana.

The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to deliver superior products and services to customers in the region.

Prosper Shoniwa, exports business development and operational manager at RS, highlights the importance of the collaboration: “This partnership is crucial for RS as it strengthens our presence in the Botswana market.

“It aligns with our strategic goal of expanding in key regions to drive growth across sub-Saharan Africa,” he adds. “By collaborating with Sharps Electrical, known for its reliability and consistency, we can ensure our products are more accessible to the market and offer robust aftersales support. We believe Sharps Electrical is the ideal partner to help us achieve our growth objectives.”

Jose Xavier, operations director at Sharps Electrical, says: “Our aim is to diversify our product portfolio in conjunction with RS to advance our shared objective of expanding our market presence in Botswana. Together, we can introduce innovative products and foster collaborative efforts to deliver impactful supply and service solutions to our customers.”

The partnership will focus on selling and supporting the product range that RS currently offers. This includes electrical components, tools, and advanced engineering solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of the Botswana market. Sharps Electrical will serve as the in-country point of contact for RS, ensuring customers have direct access to technical support and customer care.

The collaboration will enable the provision of a wider range of high-quality products tailored to meet customer needs. In addition, investments in training and development initiatives will empower staff to deliver exceptional customer service, thereby nurturing local partnerships and enhancing logistical efficiency.