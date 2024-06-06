Security Support Engineer

Security Support Engineer

An opportunity for an advanced Network Technician seeking to apply knowledge and learn!

As a Security Support Engineer, you will provide essential technical support to the customers by not only answering queries but further offering guidance on deployments, integrations, and a kind of incident-response-lite. The role will help maintain the exceptional reputation for great customer service for the company.

IT Qualification with 5 years experience

Provide comprehensive technical support to customers, addressing issues related to deployments, integrations, and incident response.

Troubleshoot and resolve complex technical problems within customer environments.

Strong technical knowledge: Solid understanding of networking, firewalls, DNS, encryption, and cybersecurity principles.

Problem-solving: Ability to analyse and solve complex problems efficiently.

Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills to convey technical information to non-technical audiences.

Customer service: Commitment to providing top-notch customer service in challenging situations.

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

Support Engineer

Networking

DNS

Learn more/Apply for this position