Senior C# .NET Core / Angular Full Stack Software Developer (Remote ONLY)

Our client is a globally recognized, international, award-winning educational technology company dedicated to addressing the needs and challenges faced as remote and hybrid learning solutions become more prevalent. Their patented literacy platform aligns with international educational standards and supports students on their reading and writing journey.

We are seeking a passionate Senior Software Engineer to join their mission of unlocking student success and building the future. You will be part of a widely distributed development team building K-12 browser-based software. This role requires strong design skills and full-stack development capabilities with equal strength and experience in C# and Angular. Effective communication is crucial in this remote position.

Key Responsibilities

Create intuitive and effective software solutions that meet the company’s needs.

Regularly update software to address customer and company concerns.

Analyze and test programs before their formal launch.

Quickly and efficiently resolve coding problems to ensure productivity.

Seek opportunities to enhance business software processes and interactions.

Additional Tasks: Perform other related work as assigned.

Qualifications and Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field.

At least 6 years of experience in Software Development.

Strong knowledge of software design concepts and best practices

Expert knowledge of C#, .NET Core, and Angular 2+

In-depth knowledge of databases such as PostgreSQL and MongoDB.

Schema

Join us in our mission to transform education through innovative technology and make a significant impact on students’ learning experiences worldwide.

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

Angular 2+

postgresql

mongodb

schema

